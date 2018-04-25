I, like most of the world, find it hard to resist Kardashian/Jenner-branded anything. It's not that I am necessarily a hardcore fan of the family, but I appreciate the business savvy of the whole group, you know? Kim, Kylie, and (now) Kourtney all create quality, impossible-to-resist beauty products. So, they have my attention. Kourt x Kylie Cosmetics is the latest makeup creation from the family, and it includes three four-shade palettes and three matte liquid lipsticks. When I received the whole set of makeup, I was giddy. The packaging, shades, and branding is all gloriously over the top in the most satisfying way.

The eyeshadow quads are all pastel shades with holographic lettering, and the lipsticks feature different pastel-toned metallic detailing. It's all very millennial and very fun. Another kind of cool feature of the makeup packaging is that it's all fairly heavy; it feels nice sitting in your hand while you swipe on eyeshadow, or when you pick up a tube to apply lipstick. At $28 for a shadow set (or $7 per single eyeshadow shade) and $17 for each lipstick, these items are on the mid-to-high prince range when it comes to makeup. But the price isn't just reflected in the packaging; it's also very clear when you test out the products themselves.

Courtesy Olivia Muenter

As someone who's only ever tried a Kylie Cosmetics liquid lip once, I still feel like I can pretty confidently say these are on par with the Kylie Lip Kits of the past. They are also definitely on par with any high-end liquid lipstick you've been using. They are absurdly pigmented, high impact, and glide on smoothly. They wear off throughout the day, but I actually prefer this. The lipstick stays in place, but still feels breathable. While I love a long-lasting lipstick, I also love being able to take off my lipstick at the end of the day easily. These are the best of both worlds in that regard. They also, weirdly, smell extremely good. I'm not complaining.

Courtesy Olivia Muenter

Swatches of the liquid lipsticks. Shades top to bottom: Rad, French Kiss, Minnie

The shadows, though, are the real stars of this collection. The three palettes seem more likely to be worn as a mix-and-match situation rather than only using one palette at a time for a look, but they're versatile enough to do both. And with shade names like "Bible," "Gluten Free," and "Slob Kabob," the palettes certainly keep things interesting.

Courtesy Olivia Muenter

Swatches of The Green Palette.

Courtesy Olivia Muenter

Swatches of The Blue Palette.

Courtesy Olivia Muenter

Swatches of The Pink Palette.

I tested the shadows out for a quick morning-before-work face and mixed the shades "Bible" and "Calabasas" for the outer corner and blended a shimmery mix of "Diamond" and "Gluten Free" in the center of the lid and inner corner. A tiny bit of shadow goes a long way and I was able to create a super subtle eye look with just a few swipes of color. I paired the look with the "French Kiss" liquid lip and was happy with the overall look.

Courtesy Olivia Muenter

While I went for a more muted makeup look, the pigment of these colors is really evident when you look at all the swatches side-by-side. The shadows are super creamy and not at all chalky (my pet peeve with shadows). Whether you're looking for a shimmery set of basics (pink palette), a combination of neutrals that are also fun (blue palette), or a totally new, bold set of shades (green palette), each of these sets offer quality product and endless look possibilities.

While $28 for four shades is a little steep, the sheer amount of color pay off you get with only a small amount of product is enough that it would probably last you quite a bit longer than other, less expensive palettes you might have. Plus, what other palette is going to offer you the shade name "Gluten Free"? Exactly.