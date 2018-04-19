What a kollab! The Kylie Cosmetics Kourt Collection has a launch date. The makeup range designed by sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian — who are Kris Jenner's eldest and youngest daughters and basically her bookends — will arrive on Tuesday, April 24. The Kylie x Kourt makeup swatches are evidence that this suite of products is more bold and adventurous than you might have be expecting.

Since Kardashian usually rocks a smoky eye, dewy skin, and either nude or reddish lips, you might have been anticipating cosmetics to allow you to replicate that look.

Aw naw! Kylie x Kourt is much sassier than that.

The beachy collection is comprised of three mini eyeshadow palettes and three of Kardashian's signature lip shades.

Kardashian confirmed the drop date on her birthday, April 18, and revealed that she and her baby sis have been working on this range for a year.

The palettes are totally totable and packaged in pink, blue, and green pastel cases. But the colors under the hood absolutely pop. There are gilded and golden shades, rich reds, sparkly shimmers, and mega mattes.

The lippies are the brand's Velvet texture, which are a matte that wears comfortably and doesn't cake. The lippies are named Rad, Minnie, and French Kiss.

Both your lids and lips will be like "POW!" this summer, as the shades will stand out when paired with bronzed, glowing skin.

The sisters are rocking the shadows and the Rad lippie in the first campaign image.

While Kardashian recently filed paperwork that suggests she will be launching her own makeup line, she has essentially co-authored the Kylie Cosmetics Spring 2018 or Pre-Summer 2018 Collection. Perhaps she is using the Kylie Cosmetics platform as the launchpad for her own brand. That's what Kim Kardashian West did with her KKW Beauty brand. We'll have to wait and see if the same holds true for Kourt.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

For now, let's soak in the swatches and packaging. The boxes look holographic.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

Mwah! Dang, that packaging is super cute.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

The party-like packaging announces which of the sisters is Kylie's latest collaborator.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

It's time to go under the hood.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

So much texture! So much shimmer! So much richness! The shimmers balance out the mattes. Your lids will enjoy smoky depth and sparkly dimension.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

Those golds, though.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

Inner wrist swatches really demonstrate the textures.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

Ready for a shade name reveal?

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

Go for the gold with 1944.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

Why, hello Pink Palette! You are oh-so-millennial.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

These shadows are much more champagne-like. You can practically hear them fizzing.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

Don't you love how the pans are rimmed in glitter? It's a solid touch.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

OMG, yas!

The shade will add so much sparkle to any eye makeup look you rock.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

Those swatches are lit. You can combine colors from both the Blue and Pink palettes in one look.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

Ready to go green?

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

This is the most unique of the minis.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

You can have so much fun with these hues.

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

Now that's a duo. Just like Ky and Kourt.

Of course Twitter is eagerly anticipating this latest assortment from Kylie Cosmetics.

Here's one key reason why. The Velvet lippies are quite popular among fans and customers. They are matte, but the formula is smoother and doesn't dry lips out. The Velvets are light enough for summer wear, too.

This is a sentiment and an emotion that many shoppers are experiencing,

She said it and we all think it. So many fans are waiting for Kylie and Kendall to link up and kreate kosmetics. Jenner has named so many of her lippies after family members yet she hasn't christened any after Kendall... yet! Maybe that's on the horizon. We can hope, wish, and pray!

Kylie Cosmetics Instagram Story

That said, the Kylie x Kourt collection is exactly what your summer beach tote or weekend makeup bag needs — pops of color, totable palettes, and lighter wear liquid lippies are all on deck. We are so here for it.