TV fans contain multitudes: it's more than possible to love lots of different shows, especially with so many different ways and places to watch them. But if you are a fan of two drastically differently things — like, say, the Super Bowl and The Real Housewives of Atlanta — you may run into some scheduling issues. But you don't have to worry about RHOA airing the night of the Super Bowl, because Bravo knows its possible to be a die-hard Eagles fan and also never want to miss a single episode of the RHOA. Unfortunately, if you're not going to be watching the big game on Feb. 4, you still won't have anything new from NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, or the rest of the 'wives this week. A new episode will air on Feb. 11.

But while that's disappointing, you have a few other options. You could always tune into the Super Bowl — after all, longtime rivals meeting up for a rematch after years apart is also a theme of the show this season, with the return of NeNe, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and, of course, Shereé Whitfield, bone carrier. And on Sunday night, Bravo will be airing the rest of the season so far. So if you need to catch up or just want to revisit some of this season's wildest moments, that's the place to be. And while the last episode left off with a bit of a cliffhanger, rest assured: Kenya is still a part of the cast, and there's plenty to look forward to during the rest of this season. After all, it's only been 10 episodes so far, and Season 9 managed to hit 25, so there's still a ways to go.

There's more to expect when the show returns on Feb. 11 with Season 10's dozenth episode: Eva the Diva will not be backing down. Eva Marcille, formerly Eva Pigford, and America's Next Top Model Cycle 3 winner, will be returning for more episodes, and the bombshells she dropped on Cynthia's new, younger boyfriend will keep coming.

"You'll see some things coming up in the future where people rub her the wrong way," Kandi said on Watch What Happens Live just after Eva's first episode. Kandi added that Eva "handles herself," and also said that Eva may be taking Kenya's place as the magnet for drama who stirs things up between cast members.

Additionally, there's been plenty of tension between some of the women. Porsha attempted to repair her relationship with Shamea with the Houston trip, but things are still awkward between the two. And while Shamea has posted Instagram photos with Kandi and Shereé recently, there's nothing on her feed with Porsha at the moment (and the same goes for Porsha's feed, which doesn't feature many of her costars at all). Of course, Instagram doesn't prove anything, and it's possible that they've recovered, but it's possible that this wedding drama resulted in some still-hurt feelings.

And there's still the question of whether or not Cynthia's boyfriend was secretly dating someone else. As of November 2017, Cynthia told People Magazine that she was dating, but not exclusive with anyone, just like she discussed on the show. But since Eva's big revelation, she hasn't confirmed or denied that she's still in a relationship with Will or if she's back to playing the field. Will did post an Instagram photo with Cynthia and another couple in mid-January, but these two may still be taking it slow. As far as other relationships on the show go, Kenya and her husband Marc Daly went to Egypt together for a celebratory birthday trip at the end of January, so they're clearly still going strong.

So from friend drama to the potential end of relationships and the addition of a brand-new Housewife, The Real Housewives of Atlanta still has plenty to offer in its tenth season, even if it is going to be taking a night off for the big game.