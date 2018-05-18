Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding is one of the most talked about topics these days. People from all around the world will be tuning into the big day, but what about fans who don't have cable? How are they going to watch? Will the royal wedding be available to watch on Hulu?

There's no need to fret. It is possible to watch the royal nuptials on Hulu Live. Hulu Live is exactly what the name suggests: a version of Hulu that allows users to watch live television channels. This means that subscribers will have plenty of channel options on which they can view the wedding. Hulu Live subscriptions are $39.99 a month. It's also possible to get a free trial of Hulu Live.

Aside from watching the wedding ceremony itself, there is a lot of pre-wedding and post-wedding coverage and commentary that will be available to watch on different channels on Hulu Live. Royal superfans can flip back and forth between all of the different channels to get a well-rounded perspective on all things wedding or just choose their preferred channel on which to watch the big day.

ABC News and Good Morning America will have live coverage of the big day from 5 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET, with the actual ceremony set to begin at 7 a.m. ET. Anyone with a Hulu Live subscription can watch ABC's coverage of the wedding in real time. Good Morning America host Robin Roberts and World News Tonight anchor David Muir will spearhead the live coverage from Windsor and London.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

NBC's Today show will cover the wedding from 4:30 a.m. ET to 11 a.m. ET. Host Savannah Guthrie shared, "We won’t just be watching it. No, we will be across the pond — we will be there!" Guthrie will be joined by Hoda Kotb, Megyn Kelly, Kathie Lee Gifford, Al Roker, and Sheinelle Jones.

Royal wedding coverage on CBS begins at 4 a.m. that morning. CBS This Morning host Gayle King and Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier will host the network's wedding coverage from Windsor Castle.

E! will broadcast E! Live From The Royal Wedding on May 19 starting at 5 a.m. ET for five hours. Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Melanie Bromley, and E! UK host Sarah-Jane Crawford will host the show "with unparalleled and unpredictable, five-hour, cross-platform coverage from multiple vantage points", according to a press release from the network. Later that day, E! will air the E! Royal Wedding Rundown, which is a recap show that will be on at 7 p.m. ET.

Fox News will also have live coverage of the wedding starting at 5 a.m. ET. The Fox News broadcast will be hosted by Fox News' chief news anchor Shepard Smith, Sandra Smith from America's News Room, and Ainsley Earhardt from Fox & Friends.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The wedding has been a big news story every since Harry and Markle announced their engagement back in November 2017. It will be on pretty much every major TV channel and flooding the feeds of every social media platform.

At this point, it is actually more difficult not to watch Harry and Markle's wedding than to watch it, if you plan on watching TV at all. There are options to watch the wedding on live television, stream it on the internet, and it's even possible to go to a movie theater to watch the nuptials on the big screen. Even fans who aren't morning people can catch up on everything by watching the recorded broadcasts after they air. With so many ways to watch, there's really no excuse not to tune into the ceremony.