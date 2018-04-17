It's been less than a week since Khloé Kardashian welcomed her baby, True, into the world, but it looks like her footprint is already on social media. It seems as though True Thompson already has her own Instagram, but to those who are familiar with her mom's family, is this really a surprise? Knowing Kardashian, not at all.

After Kardashian announced her baby's name for the first time in a social media post, proud grandma Kris Jenner took to Instagram to post a photo of pink balloons and share her excited take on True's unique name. As it turns out, Kardashian wasn't just trying to give her baby a name that would make her stand out; it's actually a family name that comes from Jenner's father and grandfather.

"My Grandfather’s name on my dad’s side was True Otis Houghton," Kris wrote. "My dad’s name was Robert True Houghton... so I am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!"

And even though this family history lesson is definitely interesting, it's also interesting to point out that, at the end of her caption, Jenner tagged an account called "@True," which has led many fans to wonder if this baby already has an Instagram presence.

When you click on the tag, it leads you to an account that says it belongs to True Thompson, who's following zero people. There haven't been any posts yet, although she does already have more than 130,000 followers. It's easy to question the legitimacy of the account, since there's no profile photo and no posts, but there is a clue that it could be real: the fact that her grandmother is following her. Yep, Jenner is following the same account that she tagged, so it seems very likely that this is, in fact, True's Instagram. There's also the fact that right when Jenner posted her Instagram, @true's name was listed as "true789", and now it has been changed to "True Thompson." Perhaps this generic screen name was to throw anyone of the scent who happened to find the account before Kardashian announced her baby's name. (Bustle reached out to Kardashian's rep about the account, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.)

There is a chance that the family has just secured her handle in case she wants to use it when she's older, and in the meantime, it could end up sitting dormant. Then again, Kardashian could be planning to use the account as a way to document True's life from the very beginning, which would be pretty cool.

It's hard to imagine what a baby would actually post on Instagram, but as any fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians can attest, life as part of True's mom's family is never boring. It'd be cool to get a baby's point of view on everything that goes on — and maybe a few pics of her in tiny Good American jeans, because honestly, is there anyone on Earth who wouldn't want to see that?

Kardashian officially announced her baby's name on Monday, sharing a similar photo of pink balloons and revealing that her daughter, True Thompson, has "completely stolen" hers and Tristan Thompson's hearts. The only downside to that post is the fact that True wasn't in the photo, because obviously, fans are super curious about what this little lady looks like.

Of course, we can't know if the @True account is actually the baby's (or will ever be used in the near future) until Kardashian confirms it, so we'll just have to keep waiting for the official word. Until then? Well, it can't hurt to keep an eye on it in the meantime.

If you're dying for baby photos and updates like most Kardashian fans are, you might want to follow True's account, just in case that's where her mom decides to debut her first photo. True might only be a few days old, but if she's planning to take the world by storm like her mom, this account is a pretty good start.