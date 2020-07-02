Beauty sales might not be at the forefront of your mind during the Fourth of July weekend, but they're worth paying attention to. Brands are offering good discounts on purchases as well as hosting buy more, save more events. And although one of the biggest, Ulta Beauty's Fourth of July sale, isn't a traditional event, the retailer is still offering major deals during its Summer Sale.

The Summer Sale coincides with the holiday and is happening through July 4. The retailer is offering discounts on makeup, skin care products, and hair care items. The deals vary, but you'll find cult classics like NYX's Micro Brow pencils (often cited as a more affordable alternative to Anastasia Beverly Hills), Garnier's shopper-favorite Micellar Water, and rave-reviewed Batiste Dry Shampoo.

If you need to stock up on must-haves or if you want to try something new, there's a chance you may find it at Ulta's Summer Sale. Curious what's up for grabs? Read on for some of the best deals.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Urban Decay Wired Palette

If you want to jump on the neon eye trend for summer 2020, Urban Decay's Wired Palette is one way to try it. The brand's Steve Kassajikian told Bustle that using the palette works whether you want to apply an all-over wash of neon color or simply create your own liner using the shades.

Pixi Glow Tonic

Pixi's Glow Tonic is a cult classic: It has a 4-star rating on Ulta, and the reviews are, well, glowing. "My makeup goes on smoother and it exfoliates my skin like a dream," wrote one user. Now, you can get the already affordable skin care product for even less.

Clarisonic Mia Smart 3-in-1 Beauty Device

For those looking to get a next-level clean, Clarisonic is half-off at Ulta right now. The plethora of attachments lets you program the smart device to fit your specific skin type. Choose from ones that massage and are said to firm the under eye to ones that exfoliate to others that remove makeup. Although you need to purchase some of the heads separately, the device's 50 percent discount is a good way to start your Clarisonic collection.

NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream

Not only is NYX's Soft Matte Lip Cream listed as a fan-favorite Ulta item, it's now less than $5 thanks to the Summer Sale. The 22-shade collection of liquid lipsticks offers a matte but non-drying and long-wearing formula.

Batiste Dry Shampoo

Yes, Batiste is already an affordable find, but if you can get an even better price, why wouldn't you? With more than 5,000 reviews, the product still maintains over a 4-star rating on Ulta, and it's arguably one of the most popular dry shampoos on the market.