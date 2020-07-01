You may be planning your Fourth of July by looking at barbecue recipes, stocking up on White Claw, or scheduling a self-care day, but you may also want to include time to shop some Fourth of July 2020 beauty sales. From makeup to skin care items to hair care products, brands are rolling out discounts and promotions for the summer holiday, and now is the time to stock up.

Just like summer's unofficial kickoff holiday, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July marks a time when brands offer discounts aplenty. Whether it's gifts with purchase, percentages off products, or buy more, save more events, if you've had your eye on a specific item but haven't wanted to shell out the cash, the Fourth of July could be just the time to do it.

And there's likely a sale happening that you can take advantage of. Whether you want to snag some of those KKW Beauty concealers people rave about or need to restock your Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, check out the list below to see which brands are offering deals.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Urban Decay Cosmetics

Urban Decay is hosting a buy more, save more event July 4-7. Customers who spend $50 save $10, $75 saves you $15, and $100 saves you $20.

2. Bliss

Bliss' Fourth of July sale is happening over at Target. Through July 4, shoppers can score 10% off the entire brand, and that discount goes up to 15% July 5 through July 11.

3. Clarisonic

Clarisonic is offering 25% off the Mia Smart and its applicators on Sephora from July 3-6.

4. IT Cosmetics

IT Cosmetics is hosting multiple sales — the first starts July 1 and goes through July 7 with 30% off select hydrating items. The brand will also offer 30% off select items at Sephora.

5. KKW Beauty

KKW Beauty is offering 25% off site-wide (minus the newest Classic II palette and glosses) from July 3 at 9 a.m. PT until July 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

6. KKW Fragrance

KKW Fragrance is also offering 25% off site-wide from July 3 at 9 a.m. PT until July 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

7. Boscia

Boscia is offering 25% off site-wide from July 3 through July 5.

8. Whal Myung

You can score 25% off site-wide at Whal Myung on July 4.

9. Dr Jart+

Dr. Jart+ is hosting a sale over on Sephora from July 3 through July 6, when select items will be discounted up to 30% off.

10. Eve Lom

Eve Lom is offering 25% off purchases of $100 or more from July 3 until July 6. You can also snag 25% off at Skin Store and Look Fantastic.

11. Lord Jones

The brand is offering its Chill Balm at 30% off on Sephora from July 3 until July 6.

12. Bare Minerals

For its Fourth of July event, Bare Minerals is offering free shipping on all purchases, along with a buy more, save more event. Until July 6, customers who spend $75 will save $10, and those who spend $100 will save $20.

13. Elemis

Elemis is giving shoppers ample time to take advantage of its sale which runs until July 5. Customers can snag 20% off site-wide.

14. Lorac

Until July 5, shoppers can get 25% off site-wide at Lorac, as well as a gift with purchases over $35.

15. Urban Skin RX

Urban Skin RX is offering 20% off site-wide from July 3 through July 5.

16. Dominique Cosmetics

Dominique Cosmetics is offering 25% off site-wide (minus its new Jadey Wadey collab) from July 3 until July 5.

17. EM Cosmetics

EM Cosmetics is hosting its friends and family sale over the holiday weekend from July 2 through July 5, and shoppers can score $10 off orders of $50 or more.

More to come...