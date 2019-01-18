Falling in love can be the most wonderful thing in the world, but what if that love turns into an unhealthy obsession that puts everything and everyone in its path at stake? That's the general premise behind Lifetime'sWhen Vows Break, so if you're looking to immerse yourself in a romantic love story, this is definitely the exact opposite. But while the movie may explore your worst relationship fears come to fruition, fortunately, When Vows Break isn't based on a true story. You can rest assured this nightmare tale never happened in real life.

Of course, that's not to say that women haven't found themselves on the receiving end of stalkers and controlling partners in the past. According to research done by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women have experienced some form of physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner, while one in seven have been stalked by an intimate partner to the point in which they "felt very fearful or believed that they or someone close to them would be harmed or killed."

Those are terrifying statistics, to be sure, but in regard to this movie in particular, you can take comfort in knowing that whatever dangers befall these people, it's entirely a work of fiction— not that knowing this will make it any easier to watch unfold.

For those interested in learning a little more about what you're getting into before watching, the official synopsis for When Vows Break reads as follows:

"Ella and Tolan have been living together for a year, and while they seem to be the perfect couple, something is amiss. Tolan is rich and powerful but also a controlling and jealous man that demands Ella's complete attention at all times. Fearing for her life, Ella decides on a plan to marry Tolan but escape during their honeymoon. When she puts her plan in motion, Ella has no idea that she is placing everyone she knows in unanticipated danger as Tolan will stop at nothing to find Ella where is and destroy anyone who stands in his way. "

Sounds like the movie version of You, no? Ella's plan sounds a little bit questionable (for example, wouldn't it be better to try and escape from someone before you marry them?), but she definitely has the right idea of getting as far away from this guy as possible. Will she be able to make a break for it successfully? From the sound of things, she may not be the only one in trouble. Tolan seems determined to having Ella all to himself, even if it means harming those she loves in the process.

Interested viewers will just have to tune in when When Vows Break premieres on Friday, Jan. 18 to see how it all plays out, but hopefully the final outcome doesn't have to result in death for these two newlyweds to part ways once and for all. Then again, this is Lifetime we're talking about; happy endings aren't its forte.