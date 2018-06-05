Issa Rae did not hold back as she took to the stage to host the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards. According to Vulture, Issa Rae had a lot to say about Kanye West in her monologue at the event. And she went right for his most controversial moment.

As the host of the ceremony (as Essence pointed out, she was the first woman in almost a decade, and was the first person of color, to take on the role) During her monologue, she said, "I'm about as fashionable as Kanye is black — only when it’s convenient." The Insecure creator followed it up with a tie back to West's previous incendiary comments, "That joke was my choice, just like slavery.”

Now, her statements about the Ye singer are obviously related to his recent controversial behavior. In case you forgot, West has had a lot to say on Twitter and on TMZ. On the social media site, he's showcased his signed MAGA hat and tweeted about the President's positive responses to him. He took things to another level when he appeared on TMZ Live on May 1 alongside conservative commentator Candace Owens.

On the program he said, "When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice." According to ABC News, he later clarified his comments on Twitter and said, "To make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will." However, he's since deleted this post.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rae's monologue, where she directly took aim and challenged West's previous statements, simply proved that she's unafraid to speak her mind, even through some jokes, about some of pop culture's hottest topics and issues.

As if her jokes weren't bold enough, she said her comments in front of someone very near and dear to West. His wife, Kim Kardashian, was at the event to receive the first ever Influencer Award. So, there was major potential for some awkwardness.

Although, in Kardashian's own words, in an interview with Extra, she was just about as shocked by her husband's comments on TMZ as Rae or anyone else. The reality star said that she did react with "screams," as West referenced in his new song "Wouldn't Leave." And while she says West can keep her calm, she added, "This time I wasn’t so calm... I know what he meant so ultimately, after a week, I was calm... I think he explained it well in the song.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rae's monologue wasn't her only bold move at the fashion event. The actor arrived on the red carpet wearing a stunning blue jumpsuit made by Kerby Jean-Raymond, but the most eye-catching part of the ensemble had to do with her belt. The belt contained the title of a Boris Gardiner song (that was sampled by Kendrick Lamar for To Pimp A Butterfly), "Every n*gga is a star."

Her fashion statement was just another way for the star to highlight and celebrate her identity as an African-American woman. It was an especially significant quote to bring to the forefront, as she's the first black woman (and person of color, ever) to host the big event in its 37-year history. While her fashion choice may be a bit controversial for some, others were totally here for Rae's unapologetic statement. More than one fan called the move "iconic."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between her big fashion moment to her comments about West, Rae certainly made an incredibly strong mark on the CFDA Awards.