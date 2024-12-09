Taylor Swift just said “Welcome to The Eras Tour” for the last time. After performing over 150 shows in 51 cities worldwide since March 2023, Swift played her final Eras Tour show on Dec. 8 in Vancouver, Canada. Needless to say, it was an emotional evening for everyone in the stadium and Swifties watching on a grainy live stream at home.

While Swift didn’t make a huge announcement like many fans hoped — especially if it involved Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — she made sure that the final show was special in its own right, between her emotional speeches, meaningful “Secret Songs,” and clever ways to say goodbye (for now). Below, read how Swift commemorated the end of the Eras Tour.

Taylor’s Final Opening Speech

Swift acknowledged that it was the final show of the Eras Tour before performing “Lover,” and paid tribute to the tour’s legacy and impact in her first speech of the night. She called it the “most exciting” but also “challenging” endeavor in her career.

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“We have toured the entire world. We’ve had so many adventures,” she said in part. “It’s been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve done in my entire life. We’ve performed for over 10 million people on this tour. And tonight, we get to play one last show for you in beautiful Vancouver. And we’re going to make it count.”

The “We Are Never Ever...” Shoutout

While performing “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” Swift’s dancer Kameron Saunders changed his nightly shoutout during the sassy bridge to cheekily acknowledge the last show. “For the last time, no,” he yelled into Swift’s mic, much to the crowd’s delight.

The Final Secret Songs

For the past 150 shows, Swift has made each show unique by choosing two “secret songs” to perform acoustically on the guitar and piano. For the past year, she’s veered toward creating new mash-ups, meaning fans get four or even five secret songs in one night. Naturally, she made her final selections of the Eras Tour extra special.

“We’ve had so long to prepare for the end of this tour, so I was thinking, what songs really encapsulate how I feel? So I thought I’d go back to the beginning,” she told the crowd. As teased, Swift chose a track from her 2006 debut album, mashing up the outcast anthem “A Place in This World” with “New Romantics” from 1989.

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For her second secret song, Swift walked over to her floral piano and started playing without saying a word, letting her music do the talking. She started with “Long Live” from 2010’s Speak Now, which was written about her relationship with her fans. She even changed one of her lyrics from “end of a decade” to “end of an era” in honor of the last show.

Swift mashed up “Long Live” with two songs, “New Year’s Day” from Reputation and “The Manuscript” from The Tortured Poets Department, both of which have a sense of finality in the lyrics. Of course, Swifties couldn’t hold back the tears.

Taylor’s Goodbye Wave

During “Midnight Rain,” Swift often does a goofy dance move or subtle gesture after singing “Even when I’m on TV.” At her final show, she waved goodbye to the audience, making her Eras Tour farewell even more heartbreaking.

Taylor’s Final Bow

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before performing the last song of the night, “Karma,” Swift said her final words to the audience and managed not to burst into tears. “I want to thank every one of you for being a part of the most beloved chapter of my life to date: The Eras Tour,” she told the crowd. She let the tears flow during her final bow, huddling her dancers and backup vocalists into a huge group hug.