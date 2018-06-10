The town of Derry, Maine isn't free from terror just yet. All of the adult members of the Losers Club in It: Chapter 2 have been cast, and the news should have fans so excited for the sequel. The previously announced cast is as follows: Jessica Chastain as Beverly, James McAvoy will play Bill, Bill Hader is on board as Richie, Jay Ryan is Ben, James Ransone will star as Eddie, and Andy Bean is Stanley. On Saturday, June 9, Variety reported that Isaiah Mustafa has signed on as Mike, officially completing the casting for the adult members of the self-titled Losers Club.

While Stephen King's 1986 novel It skips between two time periods, following the characters as children and as adults who return to the town as adults, the 2017 adaptation of It focused primarily on the characters Bill, Ben, Beverly, Richie, Eddie, Mike, and Stan as kids. The group bands together and call themselves the Losers Club. Ultimately, they realize they are all being tortured by an entity known as Pennywise, and do their best to defeat him.

It: Chapter 2 will be based on the second half of the novel, with the Loser's Club returning to Derry as adults. They'll face Pennywise once again, this time trying to defeat him once and for all. The cast features some major names, including Oscar-winner Chastain as Beverly, McAvoy as Bill, and Hader as Richie. The crew also will feature some less known but still exciting names. Jay Ryan, a soap opera star from New Zealand, is slated to play Ben, while Bean, of Divergent fame, will be Stanley. Meanwhile, Mustafa might be best known as the guy from the Old Spice commercials, but he also appeared in Freeform's Shadowhunters.

The first installment of the film was a box office success, grossing $327 domestically. Its success likely helped the sequel sign the high-profile cast, who will help bring the adult versions of the original characters to life. The only returning actor will be Bill Skarsgård, who gave a genuinely frightening performance as Pennywise in the first film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel was confirmed before It premiered. Gary Dauberman, who wrote the first installment with Cary Fukunaga and Chase Palmer, is signed on to write the screenplay. Director Andy Muschietti is also expected to return to work on the sequel.

While the sequel takes place 27 years later, flashbacks will likely be included, as they are in the book. For this reason, the young cast is expected to appear in the second film. The original Losers Club featured Jaeden Lieberher as Bill, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley.

In 2017, a few of the original actors shared their dream castings to play their adult counter parts. Taylor (Ben) hoped that Chris Pratt would play the adult version of his character, while Jacobs was hoping for Chadwick Boseman. However, Jacobs seemed pleased with the actor selected to take on the role of adult Mike. On Instagram, he shared and tagged a picture of Mustafa and wrote:

"You're one of us now #ITMOVIE".

Wolfhard also responded to the rumors that Hader would play the adult version of his character. He shared a picture of the comedian on Instagram before the news was confirmed, writing: "You can't believe everything you hear, but this would be rad."

According to Variety, production on It: Chapter 2 begins this summer, and the film will hit theaters on September 6, 2019. Fans of the spooky story should get excited now, though, as this all-star cast seems ready to bring the second round of scares.