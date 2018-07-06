It's Not Even Worth Having Amazon Prime If You're Not Buying These 42 Sick Products

I use the word "obsessed" pretty sparingly, but if there's any one thing that I'm actually obsessed with, it's Amazon Prime. I've been an Amazon customer since 2003, and when Prime was first launched in 2005, I was all over it. In my 10-plus years of subscriber perks and free shipping, I've come across countless sick AF Amazon Prime products, but among the 657 orders (yep, I counted), there are a select few that single-handedly made my subscription worth it. Obsession-prompting, even.

For me, there's nothing more satisfying than knowing that the brown box on my stoop contains something that I'm going to use all the time to make my life easier and more efficient. These dope Prime products have a cult following because — in addition to their sleek, attractive designs — they're also just downright practical.

The absolute best products on Amazon Prime are named as such because they solve real problems that real people run into on a daily basis. I used to be one of those people, but I can't say I am anymore. So if you, like me, are living your best life alongside your Prime subscription, check out these must-have gems that can be yours in two days' time.