It’s Shocking How Many Different Useful Things These 39 Multi-Functional Products On Amazon Can Do

In the competitive world of products, it’s no longer enough for a gadget to do just one thing. A sponge that’s only a sponge is fine if you're feeling uninspired, but if you’re shopping for cool things on Amazon, you want a product that stands out in some way. A sponge that’s also a loofah, perhaps. Oh, and it's also a laundry scrubber, a coaster, and hot pad. Now that’s something that you'll use.

If I’m going to spend my hard-earned money on something, I want to make sure I’ll get plenty of use out of it. Things that serve multiple purposes make this more likely. I’m talking about things like curling irons that are also hair brushes, oil diffusers that double as alarm cocks, night lights that charge your phone, or radios that have built-in flashlights.

There are also tons of single-function devices that can be used for many different things. Reusable twist ties, for example. You can use those to bundle everything from garden hoses to sandwich bags to electric cords. Or perhaps you are looking for a bottle opener. Why not get one that also can open lids, jars, pull tabs, and other containers?

For your viewing pleasure, I spent some time scrolling through products online to find the best multi-functional product on Amazon. Here is a gallery of the coolest discoveries I made.