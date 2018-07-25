Celebrities such as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have been making headlines with engagement news this summer, and the latest couple to take the plunge into betrothed bliss is connected to the presidential family. Ivanka Trump congratulated the newly engaged Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner on Wednesday when they announced their engagement.

Kloss, a Victoria’s Secret angel and model, posted about the engagement to the fist daughter’s brother-in-law on Instagram with a photo depicting Kloss kissing Kushner on the cheek with the sun over the water in the background. Kloss wrote in the post: “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Several celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow commented on the post to send their best wishes, and Ivanka hopped in on the showering of congratulations comments, extending her warm regards.

“So, so happy for you and Josh!” Ivanka wrote. “I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!”

Ivanka is married to Josh Kushner’s brother, Jared Kushner, and both halves of the couple hold high-profile roles within the White House.

People reported that Ivanka also commented on her brother-in-law Josh’s Instagram post about the engagement, featuring a photo of Kloss looking back at the camera and looking incredibly model-esque. His post had a slightly more understated caption, with just the word “fiancée” and a heart emoji.

Ivanka also offered congratulations on this post, writing, “So incredibly happy for you Josh! You and Karlie are blessed to have found one another. Here’s to a lifetime of love, laughter + adventure for you both!”

The Evening Standard has reported that it’s hard for the media to put their finger on the relationship between Ivanka and Kloss. They were apparently only photographed in public together once, whilst in the VIP box at the U.S. Open in 2016. Meanwhile, both Josh Kushner and Kloss have historically been Democrats. Back in 2016, Kloss posted a photo of herself filing out an absentee ballot on Instagram and used the hashtag #ImWithHer, implying support for then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. Josh’s spokesperson once told Esquire that he was a “lifelong Democrat” and that he wouldn’t vote for current President Donald Trump.

And recently the couple showed support for the March For Our Lives protest, which was an effort to curb gun violence with universal background checks and a ban on semi-automatic assault rifles. USA Today published a story noting that Josh reportedly donated $50,000 to the cause.

All this is to say that Ivanka is on a different side of political lines than Kloss and the younger Kushner brother. But that doesn’t mean she didn’t seem thrilled to welcome Karlie into the Kushner clan. She made time to comment, even though the engagement was announced on the same day that her clothing and accessories brand publicly said it would close its doors.

Karlie Kloss Instagram photo

But this comes as good news for anyone invested in the Kloss/Kushner romance, which has been quietly unfolding since 2012.