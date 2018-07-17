Yet another department store has removed Ivanka Trump's clothing line from its shelves — but the presidential adviser's company isn't necessarily doomed. The brand began disappearing from stores days after her father won the presidency, which has raised questions about the viability of the Ivanka Trump brand. The ongoing political backlash is only one side of the story, though, according to marketing experts.

"For those that hate the president, her brand is a horrifying, repulsive artifact of what he represents," Eric Schiffer, a brand and marketing expert and CEO of Reputation Management Consultants, tells Bustle. "For those that are neutral politically but fascinated by the presidency, I think the Ivanka Trump brand benefits. So it’s been a fascinating couple of years to watch the way in which the impact is cut in both directions."

The #GrabYourWallet campaign continues to publicly call out retailers who stock Ivanka Trump products. But Schiffer notes that the first daughter and presidential adviser also has a massive platform where she can showcase her clothing, shoes, and jewelry while traveling with the president. Photos of her outfits frequently appear alongside news articles, in fashion magazines, and on social media (not to mention her own Instagram account).

"That’s a tremendous opportunity to influence fashion purchasers," he says. "So she benefits from just the power of sheer numbers, and that’s not to be understated."

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images

While retailers such as T.J. Maxx and Marshall's, both owned by parent company TJX Cos., have merely moved Ivanka's brand to less prominent displays, many others have removed her products entirely. Most of those retailers attributed the move to the brand's decreasing performance, as a post-election boom was followed by slowing sales beginning in 2017. Sales in August 2017 were down negative one percent compared to the previous August, Racked reported.

A spokesperson for the Ivanka Trump brand says in an emailed statement that the decision from Hudson's Bay, the most recent company to stop stocking its products, can be attributed to a retail landscape that is "causing more and more brands to focus their efforts on e-commerce." The Ivanka Trump brand began selling its products online in April, and its clothing is still for sale at some major retailers.

Nevertheless, the number of companies choosing to remove the product from either their brick-and-mortar or online shelves continues to grow.

Hudson's Bay One of Canada's largest retailers, Hudson's Bay, confirmed on Friday that it "is phasing out this brand through the fall based on its performance." It's already removed Ivanka Trump-branded clothing, shoes, and accessories from its website, and they'll soon disappear from all 90 stores across Canada. Although the parent company for Hudson's Bay also owns Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue stores in the United States, it said in a statement to USA Today that each chain "makes decisions on its individual merchandise assortment based on brand performance."

Shoes.com Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images The online shoe store announced on Twitter that it was dropping Ivanka Trump shoe line days after the 2016 election. The announcement was in direct response to Shannon Coulter, the co-founder of the #GrabYourWallet campaign, though an official statement to Fast Company said the brand was "not selling well."

RueLaLa "Rue is a flash sale site & we constantly change the brands we offer. At this point, we are not selling Ivanka Trump merch," RueLaLa tweeted a few weeks after the 2016 election. The statement still left open the possibility that RueLaLa would stock the brand in the future.

Nordstrom Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Nordstrom dropped the Ivanka Trump brand back in February 2017. "We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” Nordstrom said in a statement at the time. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season."

Neiman Marcus Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Neiman Marcus quickly followed in Nordstrom's footsteps, and the retailer stopped carrying Ivanka Trump jewelry online. Items from the line have popped up on the website since then, though none are currently in stock. So it's unclear whether the store actually cut ties with the jewelry line or still carries the accessories occasionally.

Belk Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Belk stopped carrying the brand online, but said in a statement that its 22 flagship stores will still stock the Ivanka Trump line.

Burlington Coat Factory Joining the storm of retailers who dropped the brand in February 2017, Burlington Coat Factory also stopped selling its products online. The company did not comment on the decision, and it's unclear if they still sell Ivanka Trump clothing in stores.

Jet.com Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Ivanka's line quietly disappeared from the online store Jet last year, too. Jet is owned by Walmart, which still stocks the brand.

Shopstyle Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images ShopStyle removed Ivanka Trump shoes from its website last year, Mic reported.