Ivanka Trump Scientist Memes Are The Internet’s Latest Way To Make Fun Of Her
Read the top Iowa newspapers about Ivanka Trump's visit to the state, and you'd imagine her visit to a high-tech school in one Des Moines suburb was well received. But on Twitter, Ivanka Trump memes of the scientist photo shoot were everywhere. During her tour, she tried on a lab coat, pulled on some gloves, donned a pair of safety goggles, and "tested" vape juice for its nicotine content. That photo turned into a meme that kept on giving throughout the day Monday.
Ivanka was on a tour of the Aspiring Professional Experience, or APEX, program of the Waukee School District with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. They went on a tour of the labs and then participated in one of the students' tests. Ivanka donned the lab coat and, according to The Des Moines Register, said jokingly, "I can’t promise that I’ll get this right, but at least we’ll look the part, right?”
That worked for the local audience. The Des Moines Register wrote, "The visit is part of Trump’s wider efforts to support the White House’s infrastructure plan, which includes measures to expand federal job training programs." The Gazette, another Iowa paper based in Cedar Rapids, noted Trump was "really impressed."
But Twitter had none of it. Instead they went to work on these memes.
19) Even Her Goal Is Under Fire
While in Iowa, Trump mentioned the need to get more women and girls in science- and math-based careers.
"As we embark on the fourth industrial revolution, it’s critical that that trajectory changes and that more women and girls get involved in these important, lucrative, high-paying fields of the future," Trump said in Iowa, according to The Register.
But those messages were largely ignored — in part because of these photos and the memes they came to be.