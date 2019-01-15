In the news whirlwind that was last week, a Financial Times report about Ivanka Trump being considered for the next president of the World Bank still managed to raise a few eyebrows. But now, the first daughter is reportedly not in the running to lead the organization. Rather than actually getting the job herself, Ivanka Trump will help select the new World Bank president, The New York Times reports.

Trump's name was one of several reportedly being considered for the head of the World Bank, including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. At the time of the report, the White House didn't respond to Bustle's request for comment.

The news immediately drew criticism on Twitter and elsewhere. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-California), for example, responded to the news by tweeting, "Of all the people in US who could be World Bank President, the most qualified is Ivanka Trump, who lost her fashion line & happens to be the daughter of @POTUS. I see."

In response to The New York Times' report about Trump's involvement in the selection process, White House spokesperson Jessica Ditto told the newspaper that the first daughter had "worked closely with the World Bank’s leadership for the past two years."

More to come...