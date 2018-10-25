On Thursday, the first daughter took to Twitter to share a personal and celebratory message. Ivanka Trump posted an anniversary tweet for Jared Kushner, calling him "my life" and juxtaposing photos that show how far they've come since they tied the knot nine years ago.

"You are my light, my love, my life," the first daughter wrote. "Happy 9th anniversary, Jared." She posted two images side by side: one from their wedding, and one that appears to have been taken more recently.

Trump also posted a similar message on Instagram. Kushner didn't reciprocate, but he doesn't engage with social media — while he does have a Twitter account, The Washington Examiner reports that he's only ever tweeted twice, back in 2011. Those two posts have been deleted. Mashable notes that he doesn't seem to have a profile on any social media platform.

But he's quick to praise his wife in other settings. "I would say she is definitely the CEO of our household," Kushner said of her in a 2015 interview, "whereas I'm more on the board of directors. We both pick up slack for each other where it's needed, but she doesn't want to outsource mothering, so she's very involved."

The couple married in 2009 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. They have three children together.

More to come ...