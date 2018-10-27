You may know her as the first daughter and adviser to President Trump, but photos of Ivanka Trump's modeling career show that glamor preceded Ivanka's venture into American politics. According to Yahoo! Style, Ivanka entered modeling after she completed boarding school. At the time, then-15-year-old Ivanka became a member of the Elite Model Management's celebrity subdivision.

A New York Times report of Trump's modeling career, published in 1997, noted Ivanka's zest for posing and strutting down the runway. At the time, Ivanka told the paper, "I live for the moment. I do not fear the future because I think every experience makes you stronger. I am the kind of person who has no regrets." New York Times' Jennifer Steinhauer gave the then-model's remarks an eviscerating assessment, calling them "banalities, stated in studied, contraction-free sentences."

Perhaps one reason why Ivanka managed to enter the ever-daunting world of modeling without much difficulty is because her father and Elite had been close over the years. For instance, The New York Times reported that the founder of the model management company, John Casablancas, was a friend of Ivanka's father.

Still, some in the fashion industry did not view Ivanka's modeling profile as impressive. The owner of Company Management told The New York Times in 1997, "If [Ivanka] walked into my agency, I would not sign her as a model. I like girls to be exceptionally editorial, which is more of an ability than a look. I don't she has that edge."

That was 21 years ago. And although politics is now Ivanka's main focus, her modeling past continues to be a topic of discussion. Here are just some photos from the first daughter's more glitzy days.

1 Sashaying Down The Ramp Alberto Lo Bianco / IPA/Shutterstock According to the caption for this photo taken by Alberto Lo Bianco, Ivanka was modeling apparel created by Enrico Coveri in the 1990s.

2 Glimmerin' Gold Mark Large/Daily Mail/Shutterstock In this photo taken by Mark Large, Ivanka was at a Paco Rabanne couture fashion show in Paris in 1998.

3 Peachy Pink MARK LENNIHAN/AP/Shutterstock In this photo taken by Mark Lennihan, Ivanka can be seen modeling at the Betsey Johnson fashion show in 1997.

4 Ticker Tape Dress Shutterstock According to the caption for this photo, Ivanka was showcasing a "ticker tape dress" created by Betsy Johnson.

5 A Shoot In London Geoff Wilkinson/Shutterstock In this photo taken by Geoff Wilkinson, Ivanka showed her modeling skills in the United Kingdom in 2001.

6 Another British Photoshoot Geoff Wilkinson/Shutterstock This image was also taken by Wilkinson in London in 2001.

7 More Photos In Britain Geoff Wilkinson/Shutterstock Another Wilkinson photo taken in 2001.

8 With Ivana Trump Geoff Wilkinson/Shutterstock Yet another image taken by Wilkinson, this time featuring Ivanka along with her mother, Ivana Trump. Ivana and Trump divorced in 1992.

9 Some Kilt Fashion For You Rtn/Mediapunch/Shutterstock This photo was taken in 2007 when Trump showcased kilt fashion created by Sandra Murray.

10 Vibrant Colors CHRYSTYNA CZAJKOWSKY/AP/Shutterstock This photo was taken by Chrystyna Czajkowsky in 1996. Trump can be seen posing along models Jillian Hearst and Kimberly Stewart at Enrico Coveri's fashion show in New York.

11 Back In The 1990s ivankatrump on Instagram According to Ivanka's caption for this photo, she was posing for ELLE magazine in 1996. The photo was taken by Gilles Bensimon.

12 Winter Time ivankatrump on Instagram Ivanka didn't specify when or who took this photo of hers but in her Instagram caption, she simply wrote, "Winter white."

13 As A Teen ivankatrump on Instagram In the caption for this photo she posted on Instagram, Ivanka said she was 14 years old here.