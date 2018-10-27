Ivanka Trump's Modeling Photos Show How Much Her Interests Have Changed
You may know her as the first daughter and adviser to President Trump, but photos of Ivanka Trump's modeling career show that glamor preceded Ivanka's venture into American politics. According to Yahoo! Style, Ivanka entered modeling after she completed boarding school. At the time, then-15-year-old Ivanka became a member of the Elite Model Management's celebrity subdivision.
A New York Times report of Trump's modeling career, published in 1997, noted Ivanka's zest for posing and strutting down the runway. At the time, Ivanka told the paper, "I live for the moment. I do not fear the future because I think every experience makes you stronger. I am the kind of person who has no regrets." New York Times' Jennifer Steinhauer gave the then-model's remarks an eviscerating assessment, calling them "banalities, stated in studied, contraction-free sentences."
Perhaps one reason why Ivanka managed to enter the ever-daunting world of modeling without much difficulty is because her father and Elite had been close over the years. For instance, The New York Times reported that the founder of the model management company, John Casablancas, was a friend of Ivanka's father.
Still, some in the fashion industry did not view Ivanka's modeling profile as impressive. The owner of Company Management told The New York Times in 1997, "If [Ivanka] walked into my agency, I would not sign her as a model. I like girls to be exceptionally editorial, which is more of an ability than a look. I don't she has that edge."
That was 21 years ago. And although politics is now Ivanka's main focus, her modeling past continues to be a topic of discussion. Here are just some photos from the first daughter's more glitzy days.
1Sashaying Down The Ramp
According to the caption for this photo taken by Alberto Lo Bianco, Ivanka was modeling apparel created by Enrico Coveri in the 1990s.
2Glimmerin' Gold
In this photo taken by Mark Large, Ivanka was at a Paco Rabanne couture fashion show in Paris in 1998.
3Peachy Pink
In this photo taken by Mark Lennihan, Ivanka can be seen modeling at the Betsey Johnson fashion show in 1997.
4Ticker Tape Dress
According to the caption for this photo, Ivanka was showcasing a "ticker tape dress" created by Betsy Johnson.
5A Shoot In London
In this photo taken by Geoff Wilkinson, Ivanka showed her modeling skills in the United Kingdom in 2001.
6Another British Photoshoot
This image was also taken by Wilkinson in London in 2001.
7More Photos In Britain
Another Wilkinson photo taken in 2001.
8With Ivana Trump
Yet another image taken by Wilkinson, this time featuring Ivanka along with her mother, Ivana Trump. Ivana and Trump divorced in 1992.
9Some Kilt Fashion For You
This photo was taken in 2007 when Trump showcased kilt fashion created by Sandra Murray.
10Vibrant Colors
This photo was taken by Chrystyna Czajkowsky in 1996. Trump can be seen posing along models Jillian Hearst and Kimberly Stewart at Enrico Coveri's fashion show in New York.
11Back In The 1990s
According to Ivanka's caption for this photo, she was posing for ELLE magazine in 1996. The photo was taken by Gilles Bensimon.
12Winter Time
Ivanka didn't specify when or who took this photo of hers but in her Instagram caption, she simply wrote, "Winter white."
13As A Teen
In the caption for this photo she posted on Instagram, Ivanka said she was 14 years old here.
From the looks of her photos, whether they are on her Instagram or elsewhere, it seems like Ivanka enjoys dabbling in all kinds of worlds — from modeling, business down to politics.