Backed by the State Department and the National Security Council (NSC), Ivanka Trump will headline a White House women's initiative focusing on global economic development. A formal launch was planned for early January but has been postponed pending an end to the government shutdown, the White House told the Associated Press on Monday.

The effort will bring together State, the NSC, government agencies, and private actors to colloborate and support women's economic development worldwide. The details remain under wraps, but the AP reported that the launch event was to include remarks from government officials and representatives of financial organizations and private companies, like the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, Walmart and Bank of America.

Trump provided the news agency with a statement on the initiative. "I look forward to continuing to work with the interagency and members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to advance women’s access to vocational training, fuel female entrepreneurship and lift legal and social barriers that restrict our full and free economic participation," Trump said.

Supporting women, particularly women in business, has been a focus of Trump's since joining her father's White House as an adviser. Most notably, she pushed for the World Bank's forming of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, which offers funding to women-led entrepreneurial efforts in countries like Mali, Nigeria, and Yemen.

