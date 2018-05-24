More than a year after officially joining the White House as a presidential advisor, Ivanka Trump finally has full security clearance, Axios reported Thursday. After being given interim security clearance in June 2017, the FBI finally gave her full clearance on May 1st, the same day that, according to the New York Times, her husband and fellow presidential advisor Jared Kushner was also given full clearance.

With full clearances, Ivanka will be allowed to sit in on high-level meetings at the White House, including the president's daily briefing, and they'll have access to foreign intelligence and other sensitive information.

The status of Ivanka's security clearance was unknown for quite some time, and as part of their background check, FBI counterintelligence officials were at one point investigating one of her international business deals to determine whether she would be susceptible to foreign influence, according to CNN. However, Axios reports that she received an interim clearance in June.

Kushner faced delays in receiving his own permanent clearance, according to CNN, in part due to Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference. People reported that he operated on a temporary top secret security clearance for over a year, before having it downgraded to secret status in February by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

As all-purpose presidential advisers, Ivanka and Kushner precise roles in the White House are somewhat undefined. However, Ivanka has voiced support for LGBT-friendly initiatives and paid maternity leave during her time in the White House, while President Trump has tasked Kushner with striking a peace deal in the Middle East.

So far, none of their efforts appear to have gone anywhere in the Trump administration. As president, Donald has pursued an anti-LGBT agenda, rescinding multiple anti-discrimination protections for trans people that President Obama implemented and arguing in court that the Civil Rights Act doesn't protect gay and bisexual Americans from discrimination. Though Ivanka did craft a paid maternity leave plan with Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, it went nowhere in Congress.

Israeli-Palestinian relations, meanwhile, appear to have deteriorated since Kushner took over the negotiations. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said in December that he no longer wants the U.S. involved in the peace process, thanks to Kushner and Donald's support for relocating the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. The day Kushner attended the re-opening of the embassy, Israeli troops fired on Palestinian protesters at the Gaza border, killing dozens.

