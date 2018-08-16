According to Omarosa Manigault-Newman's book, Unhinged, Ivanka Trump's reaction to SNL calling her "complicit" was anything but pleased. Ivanka's response to the SNL perfume skit is one of many events that Manigault-Newman covers in her memoir. And depending on how much you're willing to believe Manigault-Newman's version of events, you might be surprised to know that Ivanka, who tends to be incredibly even-keeled during all of her public events, was supposedly furious. Bustle has reached out to the White House, which has consistently accused the book of being "riddled" with lies, for comment.

According to People, Manigault-Newman wrote,

At the senior staff meeting, Ivanka couldn’t stop bemoaning it, how offensive it was, how ridiculous it was. We’d all been subject to SNL attacks … We’d all been hit, many of us in that same week’s show. But Ivanka would not stop talking about being ribbed. Like her father, Ivanka was thin-skinned and could not seem to take a joke.

In the fake SNL ad, which was performed in March, Scarlet Johansson plays Ivanka as a voiceover says, “She’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s … complicit. She’s a woman who knows what she wants. And knows what she’s doing. Complicit.”

The voiceover continues, “Complicit, the fragrance for the woman who could stop all this — but won’t. Also available in a cologne for Jared [Kushner].”

Saturday Night Live on YouTube

On behalf of the White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has accused Manigault-Newman's book of being "riddled with lies and false accusations."

It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.

Ivanka herself has not yet responded to the claims made by Manigault-Newman in her memoir. However, Ivanka did talk about the notion of complicity to CBS News a month after the SNL skit aired.

In the interview, Ivanka said,

If being complicit is wanting to, is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact then I'm complicit. I don't know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing.

So I hope to make a positive impact. I don't know what it means to be complicit, but you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father's administration is the success that I know it will be.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on YouTube

Throughout her father's presidency, Ivanka has consistently been critiqued for not standing up to him, at least not in public. She was even dubbed the face of an EP album titled Complicit by the band Gang of Four.

But perhaps the most well-known instance of Ivanka's supposed complicity in Trump's presidency occurred during the controversy over his zero-tolerance immigration policy which led to family separation at the border. Ivanka didn't act or speak out against her father's policy, and even posted a photo of herself and her child that drew criticism from people who pointed out that her father was carrying out a policy that kept parents from her children.

In early August, she finally spoke about her opinion on the family separation policy, six weeks after it occurred. In an interview with Axios, she said, "That was a low point for me as well. I feel very strongly about that, and I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children. "

She added, "These are not easy issues, these are incredibly difficult issues and like the rest of the country, I experience them in a very emotional way."