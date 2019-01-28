Bachelor Nation is about to get a little bit bigger. Bachelor in Paradise alums Jade and Tanner Tolbert are expecting their second child and they announced the news with the sweetest set of family photos on Monday. Jade shared two pictures with Tanner, their daughter Emmy, and herself holding up a set of sonogram photos.

Fittingly enough, the happy family posed for the pictures on a beach. Could this be a nod to their Bachelor in Paradise origins? Jade and Tanner met in 2015 while filming the show's second season. They got married the following year with a televised wedding special.

Jade told her Instagram followers,

"Baby #2 is adding to our crew!! We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby."

In April 2018, the BIP alums told Us Weekly that they were "very low-key trying" to conceive a second child. Tanner shared, "We want to have our kids close in age. So, it was time to start rolling." The Bachelor Nation darlings welcomed their daughter Emerson in August 2017.

In that same interview, Jade said three children "would be the magic number." However, Tanner has a more specific plan in mind. He declared, "I’m going to keep trying until we have a boy."

So is baby number two a boy or a girl? The parents have not made that annnouncement yet.

More to come...