Days after Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's son arrived into the world in truly wild fashion, the Bachelor in Paradise couple have revealed their little one's name. And Jade and Tanner's new baby's name was announced in a very unique and totally adorable way.

Late on Aug. 1, the couple revealed their son's full name via Instagram. So, Bachelor Nation, you can say hello to the newest member of the family, Brooks Easton Tolbert. In their Instagram photo, he posed in front of a blue blanket, which had "Brooks" written all over it. Given this personal touch, it was pretty much the perfect (and cutest) way to reveal their bundle of joy's name. They captioned their photo with,

"It’s official! Say hello to Brooks Easton Tolbert! 👶 Born July 29th at 10:31 pm in our home, weighing 7lbs 9oz and 20 inches long! He has been the sweetest baby and we are soaking in every single moment!"

Jade and Tanner had previously sought out the help of their fans when it came to choosing a name for their son. As E! News noted, "Brooks" and Easton" were two of the top picks, both for fans and, obviously, for the reality stars. When it came time to finally choose a name, Tanner told the publication that he was going to leave the decision up to his wife.

Tanner told E! News, "Those [either a name that begins with "B" or "R"] are actually my top two choices so I'm cool either way. We have to decide tonight because we have to go fill out the birth certificate tomorrow morning so I'm going to let Jade make the final decision." The former Bachelorette contestant went on to say again that Jade had the final choice, "Since she's the one that pushed him out, she can decide between those two names."

Jade and Tanner's baby's name reveal came days after they welcomed the new addition to their family (the couple are already parents to daughter Emerson). According to their interview with People, Brooks' birth was, as Jade put it, "wild." The reality star first revealed on Instagram that giving birth to Brooks was a rather unique experience as she gave birth to her son at home and in her closet. So, yes, it was definitely wild.

Jade posted a photo from the special moment, which she captioned with, "I’ve been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely." She then explained that sharing the very real moments from her birthing experience simply felt right to her, "I was going to share the happy, cute Instagrammable pics first, but this felt right to me. So incredibly grateful for the support system we had and for this beautiful boy I get to hold in my arms."

Baby Brooks' birth was full of an understandable amount of stress and excitement. After that wild journey, at least the family can now rest, recuperate, and celebrate with their bundle of joy in their arms.