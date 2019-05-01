We know that Jaden Smith is one of the best at keeping up with the Kardashians, being very close friends with Kylie Jenner (through Jordyn Woods) since they were both kids. But now, the actor will literally become one of the famed Kardashian family members for his next project. Jaden Smith will star as a young Kanye West in Omniverse, a new show from the rapper himself, and it sounds totally wild.

Omniverse, as reported by Deadline, will be a limited half-hour anthology series with Smith attached to star, and Lee Sung Jin signed on as the show's writer. Both will also act as executive producers, alongside West and his current manager Scooter Braun, who also famously looks after the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

While plot details are very scarce, Deadline reported that the new series will "examines the many doors of perceptions." The outlet explained, "Season One explores the Ego through an alternate reality Kanye West." Showtime has put the show in development, with a production schedule and release date still to be determined.

This will be West's first major foray into television, and given Drake's involvement in the upcoming HBO show Euphoria, this could end up being a major trend among rappers.

More to come...