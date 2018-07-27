It looks like these celebrity sisters will soon be having a Bravo marathon. Jamie Lynn Spears wants to watch Bravo with Britney Spears ever since her sister may have forgotten Andy Cohen's name, as pointed out by Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. During Britney's New York City concert on Tuesday at Radio City Music Hall, the Bravo star was brought up on stage for Britney's "Freakshow" song, and rather than referring to Cohen by his name, Britney said to the audience, "I think you all know who this is. Give it up for him!" She didn't stop there and added, "[My] ears, he's loud!"

Many celebrities have reacted to Cohen and Britney's interaction, so much so, the Comments by Celebrities Instagram has been sharing their thoughts. The post got Jamie Lynn's attention, because she wrote on the Comments by Celebrities Instagram, "Looks like I need to have a bravo binge with someone.... we love you ANDY COHEN." Cohen responded to Jamie Lynn by writing, "omg love you back! I loved being your sister's b*tch!"

If Britney really did forget Cohen's name or had no idea who he was at the time, at least she has her younger sister to educate her. Bravo fans are extremely passionate about their shows and it appears Jamie Lynn feels the same way. Not to mention, binging Bravo would make for great sister time.

Of course, Jamie Lynn didn't confirm Britney really forgot the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host's name. Though, it's important to note, in her comment, Jamie Lynn wrote "we" instead of "I" when declaring love for Cohen. This could be her way of saying she and Britney are fans of the Real Housewives executive producer. Or, Jamie Lynn could be referring to herself and someone else. Whatever the case, Britney possibly didn't call Cohen by name because she just assumed everyone at her concert knows who he is. Cohen is really famous.

On his Sirius XM Radio Andy show, Cohen discussed his Britney moment. The 50-year-old said he knew in advance that he would join the singer on stage. He, of course, accepted the invitation gladly and had an amazing time.

As for the Glory artist not saying his name, he said, "My take on this is, first of all, why would Britney know my name? She's Britney, b*tch. Like, I have no expectations, it's why I have no expectations that Madonna should ever know who I am. I am a mortal and Britney is Britney." He later added, "She gave me what I want. I like it she's like, 'I think you know who this is, give it up for him.' It's pretty funny, right?"

Cohen also said he doesn't know why Britney said he was being "loud," because he's pretty sure he didn't say a word. "To what she was referring, I don't know," he said. "I was not being [loud]. I really didn't speak. I was mouthing, 'I love you,' to her." That said, Britney recognizing Cohen can be loud assured him she knows exactly who he is. He said, "So that says to me Britney definitely knew who I am, because I am loud!"

What all of this really means is Cohen needs to have Britney and Jamie Lynn together on WWHL as guests. The confusion over Britney's comment could be cleared up and Jamie Lynn could also show off her Bravo expertise in whatever clubhouse game is played. Andy, please make this happen.