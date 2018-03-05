Jane Fonda's 2018 Oscar Dress Is Almost Identical To The One She Wore In 1993

No one does a red carpet quite like Hollywood icon Jane Fonda. She's the kind of presence who, no matter how many times you see her walk down that crimson aisle, always sparks an "OMG, she looks absolutely f**king amazing" kind of reaction. Fonda's look at the 2018 Oscars was no different — but this look was extra special, because it is almost identical to a gown that Fonda wore in 1993.

Let's start with the present. For the 2018 Oscars, Fonda wore a stunning white gown with a really interesting neckline — not to mention some dramatic shoulders. The gown was floor length, and Fonda styled the look with swept back hair and drop earrings, looking just as fabulous at 80 as she has all her life.

According to E!, Fonda's gown was a pearly Balmain creation from Olivier Routeing's 44 Francois Premier collection.

“This is the very first red carpet collection for Olivier Rousteing, honoring Mr. Balmain and the heritage of the house,” her stylist, Tanya Gill told People. “Using all codes of Balmain, this collection was designed for celebrity friends of the house.”

She's also wearing Ferragamo shoes, Chopard jewelry, and an incredibly glitzy Perrin Parris bag. Fonda added a statement piece to her look as well, wearing a black and white Time's Up pin to show support for the movement.

The biggest Fonda fans, however, may have noticed that her 2018 Oscars gown is very, very similar to one she wore back in the '90s — white color, interesting details and all. The 1993 Oscars dress had a high collar, no sleeves, and gold buttons down the front, which almost gave it a double-breasted sleeveless jacket vibe. Back then, Fonda wore her hair swept in an updo, and styled her white frock with long white gloves.

Here's Fonda's 2018 Oscars look:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And here's her look from the 1993 Oscars, where she walked the red carpet with then-husband Ted Turner:

AP/REX/Shutterstock

The latter is truly an epic '90s fashion moment, and while the 2018 version is much simpler and chicer, one can't help but notice the similarity. Of course, Fonda herself looks equally as glamorous in both (and all) decades.

Of course, Fonda is no stranger to the Oscars red carpet, wearing dresses that are totally #twinning and otherwise. Fonda won the Best Actress award in 1972 for her role in Klute, and then won again in 1979 for her role in Coming Home. She was also nominated for Best Actress in 1970, in 1978 for her role in Julia, Best Actress in 1980 for her part in The China Syndrome, Best Supporting Actress in 1982 for On Golden Pond, and Best Actress in 1987 for The Morning After.

So many years, so many gowns, and one incredible actor — no wonder everyone takes a moment to gasp any time Fonda hits the red carpet. She serves looks like no one else — and even if they're reminiscent of something she wore in the past, they still slay.