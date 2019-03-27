If there's one thing Jane the Virgin has always excelled at, it's knowing how to hit its fans right in the feels at any given moment. Whether those end up being feelings of pure joy or heartbreaking sadness, however, can be difficult to predict. But it seems these two options will be showcased in equal measure, according to showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman who recently shared a few Jane the Virgin Season 5 details during an interview with TVLine.

“There’s a wedding in the middle of our season this year, and we do our singing chorus of ‘have sex and enjoy love’ in a different way,” Urman teased to the outlet, while adding: “Jane always has a pregnancy around the season finale, and that will happen." There will also be plenty of throwback moments throughout the episodes to help show that these characters (and the series) have truly come full circle. “There are moments that we’re actively calling back" Urman said. "So that’s fun.”

However the show's swan song season won't just be full of happy and heartwarming moments. Urman also revealed that not everyone will make it out of the final season alive. “There are deaths," she stated. "It’s a telenovela. People are going to have to die."

Obviously, this is less than thrilling news considering how beloved many of these characters are. To see any of them go would be a gut-punch to the stomach. Just look at how much it collectively pained us to see Michael die so suddenly and just when he and Jane were finally settling down together in marital bliss. Then again, that death may not be quite as permanent as we all originally thought.

At the end of Season 4, Jane went over to Rafael's apartment with the knowledge that he planned on proposing. However, when she got there, she found someone else waiting for her: a scruffy version of Michael, though it remains to be seen if this really is him and if so, what happened to make him fake his own death.

The CW

Urman wasn't at liberty to discuss the intricacies of this particular plot point, but she share in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly that fans won't have to wait long to get answers to who exactly this person is and how they ended up where they are now. “You’ll find out within the first minute of the show who this person is and what the effect is going to be on Jane,” Urman promised, adding:

“I think it’s safe to say that his presence shakes up everything and really impacts everyone in a huge way. Whether it is or isn’t Michael, it sure looks like him and obviously that brings up a lot of feelings, and then when the story is revealed and the truth comes out, it really throws everyone for a loop and affects everyone in our show.”

But even if this does end up being Michael, there are still more deaths on the horizon, which means no one is safe. Rafael and Jane shippers will undoubtedly hope that the wedding referenced is theirs, which could maybe lead to another pregnancy (though not via artificial insemination this time). As for the deaths, though, it could end up being anyone.