Days after their fairytale wedding in Rhode Island, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti have traded their picturesque New England landscape for an equally stunning Italian-based honeymoon. And, as Us Weekly noted, the photos from Jared and Ashley's Italian honeymoon prove that they've found their own slice of paradise.

On his Instagram Story, both Ashley and Jared gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their travels, including the lengthy journey to their very own fantasy suite. As they chronicled on social media, the newlyweds first traveled to Naples before they drove to the Amalfi Coast for some rest, relaxation, and amazing views of the Mediterranean. Once in their honeymoon suite, Jared showed off an... interesting feature in their room, as he said, while panning to the tub right in the middle of their room "You know that we're on our honeymoon because the bathroom is in the bedroom. I like their style here."

Jared also took to his Instagram Story to share a look at some of the picturesque scenery that the couple got to enjoy right from the balcony of their pad and it will seriously have you considering booking a trip to Italy ASAP. "This is my view inside the hotel room," the groom cheekily said, panning over to his bride before continuing to showcase the view from their room, "And this is our view." Basically, their view was almost too stunning for words, proving it to be the absolute perfect honeymoon spot.

Jared Haibon/Instagram Story Jared Haibon/Instagram Story

Seriously, based on all of the photos and videos that they posted on Instagram, Ashley and Jared got to celebrate being husband and wife in one of the most beautiful locations imaginable.

Jared Haibon/Instagram Story Jared Haibon/Instagram Story

Like her husband, Ashley also posted some fun clips and snaps from their European getaway. In one video, she showcased Jared putting on his best "Tom Cruise" look as he spent some time in the pool. The former Bachelor contestant also gave fans a glimpse at the set-up for one of their romantic dinners. And, in case you were wondering, it's totally fit for their very own one-on-one date.

Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram Story Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram Story

In a couple of the clips, Jared and Ashley got a little bit of a workout in as they traveled up and down legions of staircases around the villa. As the former Bachelorette contestant even said on his Instagram Story, "Lots of stairs. Ashley is dying. I might be a tad out of breath too." During one of those mini cardio sessions, Ashley stopped along the way to pet a local dog, a relatable move if ever I've seen one.

In a subsequent post, Jared highlighted that their lengthy trek was worth it in the end, as the couple posed with some delicious-looking drinks for the camera.

Jared Haibon/Instagram Story Jared Haibon/Instagram Story

Jared and Ashley's honeymoon getaway came days after the couple exchanged vows in a gorgeous Newport, Rhode Island wedding on Aug. 11. According to People, they were surrounded by numerous members of the Bachelor family and the ceremony was officiated by longtime Bachelor producer Elan Gale (the couple's friend, and fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Tanner Tolbert, was originally going to do the honors, but he couldn't make it to the ceremony as his wife, Jade Roper Tolbert, recently gave birth in California, per Us Weekly).

Based on all of their honeymoon-related posts, it's safe to say that Ashley and Jared got a picture-perfect start to their wedded union.