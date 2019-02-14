There are a lot of cute Bachelor couples out there, but right now, it's hard to ignore how adorable Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are, and now, they're taking things up a notch in their relationship. On Wednesday, Jason shared a new photo with Kaitlyn on Instagram, which is a big deal considering the fact that it's the first either of them have shared on their actual profile, instead of just on their Instagram Story. Does this mean they're even more legit as a couple now?

Of course, it's not like they've been keeping their relationship off of social media until now. Kaitlyn and Jason have spoken openly about their time together on Kaitlyn's Off The Vine podcast, and their dates have been very well-documented on both of their Instagram stories in both videos and photos. But it's still pretty significant that their photos have officially made it to the Instagram grid now, because as we all know, that means It's Getting Real.

In the photo, Kaitlyn and Jason are both grinning as the former Bachelorette has her arms wrapped around her neck. "So grateful for you," Jason wrote in his caption, along with a red heart emoji.

How cute are these two? And as if that photo was adorable enough, Kaitlyn commented on the photo herself, writing, "Well aren't you just the cutest thing ever" with a heart emoji.

Jason Tartick/Instagram (screenshot)

Although there were rumors that Jason and Kaitlyn were dating at the end of last year, they really started to ramp up in January, when Jason visited Kaitlyn's podcast and took the opportunity to ask her out officially. Afterwards, they met up and spent a weekend together in Denver, and the rest is (very new) history. Less than a month later, they confirmed their relationship during a joint appearance on The Today Show, and it seems like everything between them is newly coupled up bliss.

But before that, Kaitlyn actually called Jason her boyfriend on Off The Vine when she opened up about their relationship. "We both feel like we’re established and where we wanna be in our lives and we have, like, the self love and respect to actually, like, be in a mature, healthy relationship," she said on the podcast, according to Us Weekly.

At the time, she also said that it felt weird to have a boyfriend after being engaged to Shawn Booth for so long, but that for her, she knew it was definitely a step forward.

"It’s actually so strange to go from being engaged to thinking of someone as your boyfriend because I feel like that’s taking a step backwards — it’s not," she said. "It’s not. If anything, it’s taking a step forward because you’re just growing and evolving as a person."

It's been so much fun to see Kaitlyn and Jason's relationship grow, and now that they're Instagram official, it seems safe to expect even more adorable posts from here on out. And after seeing both of their Bachelorette journeys from the beginning, it's nice to see them find happiness in each other, too.