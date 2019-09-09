Summer has well and truly disappeared. But that doesn't mean you need to swap your colourful brights for dreary blacks and greys. It's hard to change up your usual routine, especially when it comes to footwear. What else is there to wear for the next few months but sturdy black boots? Quite a lot, it turns out. Without further ado, here are some fun footwear options to don this autumn and winter.

One thing that fun does not signify is impracticality. A creative colour, print, or detail does not mean you'll be faced with freezing cold, wet feet as soon as temperatures really begin to drop. Instead, you'll find all of these things on solid-soled boots, durable flats, and even a trainer or two.

Animal print is one of the easiest ways to jazz up your footwear. A leopard print here and snakeskin there (faux, of course) can't help but draw attention. If prints aren't for you, try a solid colour. Yellow is still a big hit this season along with good old red and blue. Even white provides a retro way to shake things up.

No matter your taste or style, the following shoes will provoke some kind of positive response. Say bye bye to dullness and hello to footwear-filled joy.