Jazzy Autumn & Winter Footwear For Those Who Are Bored Of Black Boots

By Lauren Sharkey
Summer has well and truly disappeared. But that doesn't mean you need to swap your colourful brights for dreary blacks and greys. It's hard to change up your usual routine, especially when it comes to footwear. What else is there to wear for the next few months but sturdy black boots? Quite a lot, it turns out. Without further ado, here are some fun footwear options to don this autumn and winter.

One thing that fun does not signify is impracticality. A creative colour, print, or detail does not mean you'll be faced with freezing cold, wet feet as soon as temperatures really begin to drop. Instead, you'll find all of these things on solid-soled boots, durable flats, and even a trainer or two.

Animal print is one of the easiest ways to jazz up your footwear. A leopard print here and snakeskin there (faux, of course) can't help but draw attention. If prints aren't for you, try a solid colour. Yellow is still a big hit this season along with good old red and blue. Even white provides a retro way to shake things up.

No matter your taste or style, the following shoes will provoke some kind of positive response. Say bye bye to dullness and hello to footwear-filled joy.

1. A Print-Tastic Pair

Replace Leather Square Toe Boots In Animal Mix
£55
|
ASOS
A bunch of the fiercest animal prints combine in these awesome boots. Available in UK size 3 to 9.

2. A Hiker Style

Oslo Snake Chunky Lace Up Boots
£42
|
Topshop
Strut with ease in these bang-on-trend snake print boots. Available in UK size 2 to 9.

3. A Sophisticated Choice

Block Heel Almond Toe Ankle Boots
£35
|
Marks & Spencer
Swap your bland ankle boots for this popping mustard pair. Come in UK size 3 to 8. Even half sizes are available.

4. A Vintage Look

Flat Leather Ankle Boots
£69.99
|
Zara
White footwear definitely isn't boring. These pristine boots give a stylish nod to the '60s. Available in UK size 2 to 9.

5. A Western Theme

Leather Cowboy Ankle Boots
£89.99
|
Mango
If you're a little scared of rainbow brights, this dreamy shade of blue is the perfect way to introduce some colour to your footwear haul. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

6. A Trainer Upgrade

Brown RI Monogram Print Sock Runner Trainers
£45
|
River Island
Fancy a trainer upgrade, but need a pair that'll keep you warm all winter long? Try this printed River Island pair on for size. Available in UK size 2 to 9.

7. A Thigh High Dream

Thigh High Snake Western Boots
£50
|
Boohoo
Thigh high boots are the ultimate way to upgrade your winter footwear. This faux snakeskin pair will definitely draw attention. Available in UK size 3 to 7.

8. A Fierce Flat

Miraoma Oxfords
£85
|
Aldo
Not into boots? Chunky-soled Oxford shoes are your next best bet. With a leopard print design, these will never get lost in the crowd. Available in UK size 3 to 8.

9. A Red Delight

Red Pointed Toe Sock Boots
£30
|
Missguided
These ruby red boots have the added benefit of feeling like socks, so you'll remain warm and comfy no matter how long you wear them. Available in UK size 3 to 8.