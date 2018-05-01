After *NSYNC received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, fans of the '90s boy band had a revelation — and no, it wasn't that the star was long overdue (that's true, though). As noted by Hello Giggles, *NSYNC fans suddenly realized that JC Chasez looks like Professor Snape from Harry Potter, and now there's no way to unsee it.

On April 30, Chasez and his former *NSYNC bandmates — Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick — reunited to accept a star for the group on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Chasez was looking sharp in an all-black three-piece suit, and his shoulder-length locks were casually tousled, bed-head style.

All the guys looked great — side note: how weird is it that it's been more than 20 years since they started tearin' up our hearts? — but, some fans on Twitter quickly came to the conclusion that Chasez, in particular, had grown up to resemble a familiar face from Harry Potter: Professor Severus Snape.

Snape — Potion Master at Hogwarts, belonging to Slytherin House — like Chasez at the Walk of Fame ceremony, maintained an almost all-black wardrobe and casually tousled, bed-head style hair. Once pointed out, the resemblance is undeniably uncanny, and fans on Twitter cannot get over it.

The reactions to the Chasez/Snape comparison are, overall, pretty mixed. Some fans are feeling Chasez's new style, but other fans aren't exactly convinced that the Snape look suits him all that well. Some fans are experiencing general feelings of shock and awe, and some fans think that Chasez resembles another character entirely: Loki from the Marvel universe, god of Norse mythology.

A few fans have drawn even more specific comparisons than just Snape or Loki alone. "I can’t get over how much JC looks like Mike Birbiglia in a snape wig," one fan wrote. "JC giving Adam Driver a run for his money for the role of young Severus Snape #NSYNC," wrote another.

So, basically, Chasez has been drawing comparisons to a whole slew of big-name stars. One comedian (Mike Birbiglia), and three big-screen actors: Alan Rickman as Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise, Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Thor and The Avengers series, and Adam Driver — who, apparently, could also double as a Professor Snape lookalike. Sounds like Chasez might want to consider hitting up Hollywood for his next career move, should he feel so inclined.

Of course, his current legacy as a member of *NSYNC would totally suffice for most entertainers. *NSYNC racked up eight Grammy nominations over the course of their career, collected seven total MTV Video Music Awards, and still have the hearts of millions of fans all over the world — more than a decade after they split up in 2002.

*NSYNC's April 30 induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame was tied to a very momentous occasion. According to Billboard, this year marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S. release of *NSYNC — the group's eponymous debut album, which included massive tracks like "I Want You Back," "Tearin' Up My Heart," and "(God Must Have Spent) A Little More Time On You." Ah, the good ol' '90s boy band days.

So, congratulations to the members of *NSYNC — Chasez, Timberlake, Bass, Fatone, and Kirkpatrick — on officially cementing their icon status with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It's well-deserved and a long-time coming, guys.

And a special, additional congratulations is in order for Chasez, specifically, who apparently looks like several big-screen, fictional characters — which, now that no one can unsee it, he should definitely capitalize on.