Hannah Brown may not have found a longterm love on The Bachelorette, but she's now preparing to embark on her next big adventure: the ballroom. Hannah will be trading her roses in for a pair of dancing shoes as she competes to win the Mirrorball trophy this fall on Dancing With the Stars. But while her presence may prompt many Bachelor fans to tune in for the season, there's one person who won't be watching: her ex. Jed admitted he won't watch Hannah on DWTS during a recent interview with Us Weekly, though it isn't for the reason you may think.

“To be honest, I never watch that show anyway. I don’t really watch TV,” Jed told the outlet on Saturday, Sept. 7 at iHeartRadio’s SoCal Country at the Brewery event. “I never really watch much TV — just Animal Planet, I love Animal Planet.” Setting aside the fact that he doesn't watch a lot of TV (a blasphemous notion if there ever was one), Jed also revealed that he's been keeping himself pretty busy these days. So even if he did watch a proper amount of television, he still may not have found the time to watch his ex on DWTS regardless.

Mark Bourdillon/ABC

"I’m just trying to focus on myself,” the former Bachelorette star confessed. “I’ve been really working hard with one of my friends. I haven’t said much about it, but we’re working on a non-profit charity. That’s been, honestly, more than music lately. We’ve been trying to get the pieces together for that and get it going."

However, that's not to say that he won't still be rooting for Hannah nonetheless and wishes his former flame nothing but the best in this competition and in life overall despite the fall out the two of them had at the end of the season. Jed spoke with People at the same event about Hannah's upcoming ballroom endeavor where he clarified that even if he isn't watching, he knows that she has what it takes to go all the way and win. “I know she’s so motivated and so quick to learn how to do anything,” he explained. “I have no doubt that she’ll do well there. I do wish her the best."

Hannah revealed on her After the Final Rose special that she had called off her engagement to Jed once she discovered that he still had a girlfriend when filming for The Bachelorette had begun. The two don't appear to be in contact anymore since the split, but at least Jed is able to keep things civil and send positive vibes Hannah's way.

So is this the last we'll see of Jed in relation to the Bachelor franchise? When asked by Us Weekly if he would ever consider showing up on Bachelor in Paradise next season, the songwriter didn't completely rule the possibility out.

“My answer at this given moment is no,” Wyatt told the outlet during the same interview. “It would be something I would have to seriously pray about. Right now I would say no.”

As for whether or not he'll change his tune down the line, only time will tell. When it comes to Bachelor Nation, never say never.