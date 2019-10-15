Six years after the final episode of The Office aired on television, fans are still wondering what the employees of Dunder-Mifflin would be up to today. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jenna Fischer said she thinks Jim and Pam are still together. But her prediction comes just a few days after Chrissy Teigen shared her theory that Jim and Pam divorced on Twitter, sending Office fans into a frenzy.

While speaking with EW about her upcoming podcast with Angela Kinsey, Office Ladies, Fischer shared her hopes for Pam after she left Dunder-Mifflin. "I just hope that Pam and Jim (John Krasinski) are living out their lives happily, and that Jim is really fulfilled in his new job and that he’s taken that to new places and their kids are well," Fischer explained. That said, the actor also hopes her character found fulfillment outside of her marriage, as well. "And my hope for Pam is that she’s doing something artistic, that she’s artistically expressed," she added, "because I think that’s the one thing that didn’t quite get tied up for her."

While Fischer acknowledged that The Office did show Pam indulging some of her artistic dreams with her murals, "we don’t know exactly where she lands artistically at the end of the series." Since the show left that so open-ended, Fischer continued, "that’s the one thing I always imagine [for Pam], that she’s doing something like that."

However, not everyone agrees with Fischer's interpretations of post-Office events. On Sunday, Oct. 13, Teigen shared a series of tweets positing that Jim and Pam's relationship fell apart after they show ended and they moved from Scranton to Philadelphia.

After asking fans to vote on the status of Jim and Pam's marriage in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary, Teigen refuted her followers' "optimism" by offering up her own theory on what went down after the finale. "I think they’re together but Philly Jim likes a taste of the high life and bottle service with athletes," Teigen wrote, referencing Jim's decision to move to Philadelphia with his friend and start a sports marketing company.

As for Pam, Teigen posited that the former receptionist is "unhappy but content with their income and children," and expresses her artistic side by making crafts that she sells on Etsy. And before Office fans could defend their favorite couple by reminding Teigen that Jim and Pam moved to Austin, Texas, in the finale, the cookbook author added that she doesn't think the Halperts ever actually made the big move.

Of course, Teigen doesn't think that every Office couple ended in divorce after the series finale. She wrote on Twitter that she believes Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) and Bob, Angela (Kinsey) and Dwight (Rainn Wilson), and Michael (Steve Carell) and Holly (Amy Ryan) all managed to make it work. "SOMEONE here has to be divorced," she wrote, adding that, most likely, "It’s Jim and Pam."

As for Dwight and Angela, Teigen isn't the only one who envisioned a happy ending for Dunder-Mifflin's most surprising couple. "I like to think that Dwight and Angela have made a lot more Schrute babies," Kinsey told EW. "They have their little Schrute army out on the beet farm."

Whether Office fans agree with Teigen's evaluation of Jim and Pam's future or Fischer's, it's clear that the show's most enduring romance still holds a significant place in fans' hearts, years after the final episode aired.