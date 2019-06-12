Jim and Pam may seem like the perfect couple on TV, but their real-life counterparts are more than ready to throw down with each other when it comes to cheering on their favorite sports teams. Over the last few weeks, Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski's friendly Stanley Cup Finals feud has taken on a new life, as it turns out that they are rooting for opposing teams. Fischer is a long-time St. Louis Blues fans, having grown up in St. Louis herself, whereas Krasinski is originally from Boston, which means he very much wants to see the Boston Bruins take home the win. So naturally, the two of them have been sending friendly jabs at each other via social media over the past few weeks. However, Fischer's latest response involves an Office throwback photo that may very well be the best clap back between the two of them yet.

On Wednesday morning, June 12, Fischer tweeted out an edited Office photo of their beloved TV characters Pam and Jim, looking lovingly at each other while sitting on a bench. That in and of itself may seem pretty typical, given how much these two loved one another. However, the doctored changes Fischer made had the characters wearing hockey jerseys of their opposing teams, accompanied by the caption: "It all comes down to tonight. Game 7."

These two have had a lot of back and forth commentary with each other ever since the Stanley Cup Finals began back in May, so it's only a matter of time before Krasinski responds to Fischer's photo with what's sure to be a clever retort. Though, he may have already remarked on it in a subtle way, having retweeted a photo that fellow Office star Steve Carell tweeted out earlier in the day of himself wearing a Boston hat.

Clearly, the battle lines are being drawn within the cast, who now need to decide if they're Team Jim or Team Pam. It seems as though Carell has already made his choice, so it'll be interesting to see if other Office stars get in on the feud as well.

Of course, this isn't the first time these two former costars were at odds with each other when it came to sports teams. Fischer revealed during the first intermission of Game 6 on Sunday that she and Krasinski have been feuding about this stuff since their days of filming The Office. "Let me tell you something, this feud has been going on for a long time between us,” Fischer told NBC at the time. “Because when we were shooting the show, the Red Sox and the Cardinals were in the World Series. And Phyllis [Smith] and I — Phyllis is from St. Louis — we would be in my trailer cheering for the Cardinals. And [Krasinski] had B.J. [Novak] and Steve Carell in his trailer cheering for the Red Sox, and they swept us in four games." Now, Fischer said, "it is my turn. It is my turn to rub it in his face.”

Krasinski saw the footage and responded on Twitter by saying, "Soooooo... I should invite someone else to game 7?"

Obviously, this is all done in good fun and both actors are still on good terms. But it's nice that even though the show is over, even something as small as this faux-feud can make it feel like at least one tiny part of The Office still lives on.