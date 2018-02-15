Sad news, everyone. In an statement released by her publicist on Thursday evening, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux revealed that they're splitting up. The duo's announcement came as a shock to fans of the celebrity couple, but not everyone is heartbroken — some people on Twitter are more curious than anythign else, and wondering if Aniston and Brad Pitt are gonna get back together now that she's single. Um, not so fast, guys, OK?!

Sure, Aniston might no longer be in a relationship, but that's not to say she's dying to go right back into another one, especially one with her ex. And besides, in the statement announcing the split, Aniston and Theroux made it clear that right now, each person is making their biggest priority focusing on their friendship, which makes sense considering that the duo were together for several years. The full statement, released to Bustle, reads:

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Yet despite this mature, eloquent statement, some people on Twitter are absolutely convinced that Aniston needs to get back with Pitt, and that she might have left Theroux to be with her ex. Obviously, this is incredibly unlikely; sure, Pitt is single now too, having split with Angelina Jolie in 2016, but that doesn't mean either party is dying to get back together and reunite their now years-old romance. Still, Twitter has feelings about the (let's reiterate, very unlikely) possibility, as shown here.

Some people on Twitter are truly convinced that Aniston and Pitt are already back together and have been for awhile, but like, guys. Come on, now. That's not happening.

Look, it's possible that Aniston and Pitt could get back together — they certainly wouldn't be the first pair of exes to find their way back to one another after years apart and different relationships. But it's definitely not likely, and we're not doing either of them favors by rooting for that to happen. Aniston just got out of a two-year marriage; she deserves time to breathe and figure out her next steps, not have to defend herself against rumors she either cheated on her husband or ran back to her ex the moment her divorce was announced. And Pitt absolutely deserves the same respect.

More information will surely come out in the coming days about Aniston and Theroux's split, but don't bet on Pitt being revealed as a factor. He and Aniston have both moved on with their lives in the years following their very public break-up, and whether they're friends today or not (there were those rumors he reached out to her when he broke up with Jolie last year), we can all do better than assuming they must be back together just because they're both single. Aniston and Pitt were a great couple in the '90s and '00s — but it's 2018, people. We all need to move on, just like they have, and give each person the space and respect they absolutely deserve.

