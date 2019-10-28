Jennifer Aniston Teased The 'Friends' Cast Is Working On "Something" Together

Just a few weeks after the show's 25th anniversary, Jennifer Aniston teased the Friends cast may be teaming up again for a mystery project — but managed to keep the details very vague. On Monday on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Aniston surprised singer Charlie Puth, who happens to be a Friends superfan, on stage. While she dashed Puth's dreams of a full-blown reboot happening, Aniston offered a glimmer of hope by saying the cast was planning to work on "something."

When DeGeneres asked if the Friends cast — which included Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox — would reunite on screen, Aniston said, "Like a reboot? No." Instead, the Morning Show star offered, "Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. We're just trying. We're working on something." DeGeneres asked if that something was a movie, to which Aniston replied, "No, we don't know. I don't want to lead people on."

Aniston's Ellen Show appearance isn't the only time the actor has discussed a potential reunion. In 2018, Aniston supported a Friends revival on The Late Late Show With James Corden, saying, "The girls always say we would do it again, the boys are less excited about it for some reason." Yet earlier this month, Aniston admitted a reboot might "ruin" Friends on the Howard Stern Show. She said, "There’s an idea that if there’s a reboot of the show it won’t even be close to as good as what it was, so why do it?"

While Cox, Kudrow, and Aniston have remained close friends over the years, their male co-stars reunite less often, which made it all the more exciting when Aniston posted a selfie with the whole Friends cast on Instagram in mid-October. And earlier this month, Cox posted a selfie with Aniston and LeBlanc on Instagram, writing, "A rare night and I love it."

It's not yet clear what exactly the cast will create together, but in January 2018, Schwimmer said a Friends reunion would never happen, explaining, "Look, the thing is, I just don’t know if I want to see all of us with crutches or walkers." LeBlanc shared a similar joke-y sentiment in March 2018: "Nobody wants to see Joey at his colonoscopy! Nobody wants to see that." As for Perry, he's echoed Aniston's worries that a revival might tarnish the show's legacy. "The thing is: We ended on such a high," Perry told Variety in 2017. "We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?"

Since the Friends cast has repeatedly ruled out a revival, the mystery surrounding Aniston's new comment only increases.