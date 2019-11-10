Jennifer Aniston's New 'Friends' Throwback Photo Pays Tribute To Her Hair Stylist

In honor of her longtime hair stylist and friend Chris McMillan's birthday, Jennifer Aniston shared a Friends throwback picture on Instagram, and the post will make fans nostalgic for the show. On Saturday, Aniston posted an old picture with McMillan from the Friends set, which shows the hairstylist styling Rachel's '80s flashback look. The star also included a recent selfie with McMillan, in which both can be seen grinning.

Aniston captioned the photo with a birthday message for her friend, captioning the pictures, "Happy Birthday, Chrissy. We've come a long way, baby." McMillan responded to the post in the comments, tagging the star with a simple heart emoji. On her Instagram Story, Aniston shared yet another sweet message for the hairstylist, writing, "One more pic, just because I love you! @mrchrismcmillan Happy Birthday!!"

McMillan collaborated with Aniston on many of her iconic hairstyles over the last couple decades, ranging from Rachel's signature look on Friends, to many of the actor's recent red carpet appearances. McMillan recently styled the star's hair for Good Morning America, and in October, Aniston posted a photo of her glam squad ahead of the appearance on Instagram. In the photo, McMillan appears alongside makeup artist Angela Levin and clothes stylist Nina Clare. Aniston wrote, "Good Morning @goodmorningamerica #teamwork."

The Morning Show star's throwback picture on Saturday is not the only recent time the star has celebrated Friends. On Oct. 15, Aniston posted a picture with the Friends cast, including Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Perry. The photo was not the only Friends reunion to occur as of late — Cox shared a selfie with Aniston and LeBlanc in October, writing, "A rare night and I love it." On Friday, Cox posted another selfie with Perry, writing, "Guess who I had lunch with today....I KNOW!!"

The Friends costars are spending plenty of time together as of late, sparking rumors of a potential revival. On Oct. 28, Aniston teased a potential Friends reunion during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying the former cast mates were "working on something", but insisted the project would not be a reboot. "Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is," she told the talk show host. "We're just trying. We're working on something."

In early October, Aniston came out against a reboot of Friends, explaining how new episodes might ruin the iconic series for fans on The Howard Stern show, according to Entertainment Weekly. "There’s an idea that if there’s a reboot of the show it won’t even be close to as good as what it was, so why do it? It would ruin it," she said.