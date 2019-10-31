Jennifer Garner's Mailbox Halloween Costume Isn't As Random As It Seems

Celebrities tend to go all out when it comes to dressing up for Halloween, and this year has proved no exception. Jennifer Garner recently revealed her very creative get-up on Instagram, and Garner's mailbox Halloween costume has a particularly unique backstory. No, it didn't stem from her love for snail mail or the United States Postal Service. Garner's mailbox costume is actually a nod to a speech she made earlier this year.

Garner showed off her head-to-toe look with a video on Wednesday that explained why exactly she decided to go trick-or-treating dressed up like a big, blue mailbox. The post began with short clip from a commencement speech she gave back in May at her alma mater Ohio’s Denison University. In the speech, she tells the soon-to-be-graduates, "When it comes to Halloween costumes, go funny over sexy. Why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you could be a mailbox?" (Good question.) "Live your truth, people," she captioned the post — and live her truth she did indeed.

The second half of Garner's post was a short clip of her mailbox costume in all its glory, set to the tune of the "Monster Mash." The whole thing — from the box itself, to the mail spilling out of it, to her hat and coordinating shoes — is pretty impressive. It looks home-made too, which would totally line up with her love for arts and crafts. Garner's famous friends were impressed, too. "Funny over sexy. Every time. For the win!" Reese Witherspoon wrote in the comments. "I love you more and more every year I know you," Rachel Zoe added, "and we r on 16 years now."

However, the life-sized mailbox wasn't the only costume Garner wore for Halloween this year. On Thursday, she shared yet another video of herself in a full face of scary-spooky vampire makeup, complete with a long black wig, white blouse, and a bow-tie clamped cape.

While the actor admitted to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that getting her three kids to wear Halloween costumes "definitely gets harder" every year, Garner clearly still enjoys getting dressed up herself.