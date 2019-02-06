Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney’s Relationship Timeline Is Short, But Sweet

In this week's edition of "swift celebrity engagements," an actor and an art dealer have decided to make things official after nine months of dating. Yep, that's right. Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's relationship timeline may only go back about nine or 10 months max, but hey — when you know, you know. Good for them.

Lawrence and Maroney have been super private about their relationship ever since they reportedly started dating last June. Neither one of them has publicly spoken about the other to the press, and paparazzi photos of the pair are few and far between.

Of those few and far between photos, though, it's abundantly clear in almost every single one that Lawrence and Maroney are totally smitten. If they're not holding hands, they're both beaming from ear-to-ear. Actually, in most pics they're holding hands *and* beaming from ear-to-ear. Or laughing. Or looking deeply into each other's eyes. Or acting like they're the only two people on earth. Ahh, romance.

Some people might say that they appear so happy because they're still in the "honeymoon phase" of their relationship. While that may be the case, now that they're engaged, they might as well ride the honeymoon phase straight on out through their actual post-wedding honeymoon. Until then, here are some of the couple's most memorable moments.

Early June 2018: They Meet Through A Friend & Start Dating Giphy In early June 2018, an unnamed source told Page Six that Lawrence and Maroney had quietly started dating after being introduced by a friend. "They met through Jen’s friend Laura [Simpson]," the source claimed to to the publication. "The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together."

Late June & July 2018: They Pack On The PDA In NYC JD Images/Shutterstock Over the next several months, the two would occasionally be seen walking arm-in-arm or hand-in-hand all around New York City. In late June, Lawrence and Maroney were photographed having a romantic candle-lit dinner at an Italian restaurant and wine bar, after which a source told E! News that they looked like they were "totally into each other."

August 2018: They Travel To Paris & Rome Together Giphy In August — shortly before Lawrence's 28th birthday — she and Maroney jetted off to the City of Lights. A source told People that they "seemed happy, occasionally holding hands," and spent most of their time "walking together." Shortly thereafter, the pair headed to Rome, where E! News confirmed that they visited the Galleria Borghese, the Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri church, the ancient Baths of Diocletian, and the Villa Borghese gardens.

September 2018: Maroney (Basically) Gets Introduced To Lawrence's Best Friend & Her Ex-Boyfriend Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the end of September, Lawrence took Maroney to the New York Film Festival premiere of The Favourite, which just happened to star her best friend — Emma Stone — and her ex-boyfriend — Nicholas Hoult — People reported. Sound awkward? Not for Lawrence. While it's unclear if Maroney ever actually met her ex — or Stone, for that matter — over the course the evening, it'd probably be a pretty cordial introduction. During an interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast back in February 2018, Lawrence admitted, "I'm friends with all my exes," and noted that "Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend."

January 2019: The Couple Reportedly Moves In Together JD Images/Shutterstock After the holidays, Lawrence and Maroney reportedly kicked the new year off in some brand new digs. A source for Us Weekly told the outlet in January that the couple had already moved in together, and that "things between them are very serious." The insider then added, "they definitely appear to be in it for the long haul."

February 2019: Lawrence's Rep Confirms Their Engagement Giphy On Feb. 5, Page Six first broke the news that Lawrence and Maroney had gotten engaged. A source told the outlet that Lawrence had recently been spotted wearing a "massive ring," after which the actor's rep reportedly confirmed their engagement to E! News. "It was a giant rock," the source for Page Six added. "They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots." Pictures, please?