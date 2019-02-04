It doesn't seem like that long ago that rumors Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were dating first began to surface, but now, the singer and the baseball legend are celebrating an important milestone. On Sunday, Lopez shared an Instagram for her second anniversary with Rodriguez, and not only did it include some adorable photos from their time together, but she also wrote a sweet caption about what he means to her.

Lopez wrote in the post:

"Two years of laughter. Two years of fun. Two years of adventures. Of excitement of growing and learning. Of true friendship. And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho..."

She included a super cute photo of her and Rodriguez looking into each other's eyes, along with some snaps that included their children, as well as some photos of Rodriguez by himself.

The fact that Rodriguez makes Lopez feel like a teenager seems to be something she does for him, as well. In an Instagram post from December, Rodriguez shared a photo of him and Lopez grinning as they sat on swings together, writing in his caption, "you make me feel like a kid again."

Finding out that J.Lo and A-Rod were a couple back in 2017 definitely threw fans for a loop, but two years later, it's hard to imagine either of them dating anyone else. They seem to be really well matched, and two years later, they're still going strong. In fact, they often spend time together as one big family, including Lopez's twins from her marriage to Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez's children from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, Ella and Natasha.

Case in point, this photo of the family ushering in 2019 from the beach together:

Being that their relationship seems to be going so well, of course engagement rumors have been making the rounds. But for now, it sounds like these two are content with their relationship as it is. In fact, in an interview on Good Morning America last year, Lopez even said that she's "made plenty of mistakes" in her past and now, with Rodriguez, she's taking her time.

"We're grown ups and we're going to take our time and we're going to do things at our own pace," she said at the time. "And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work we're truly blessed. We don't need anything more right now."

Now that Rodriguez and Lopez have managed to hit such a big milestone in their relationship, who knows what the future holds. But judging by their first two years together, it seems anything is possible.