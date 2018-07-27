Amid all the news about celebrity couples suddenly getting engaged, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez represent the opposite side of the coin. These two have been together for almost a year and a half, and they seem to be taking things at their own pace. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship timeline shows that they seem perfectly happy doing things their way.

Of course, fans are still eager to know more about the couple's relationship than what they've shared. When Lopez posted a photo of herself and Rodriguez at the beach earlier this month, fans wondered if they were engaged already. The reason? Lopez is sporting what appears to be a sparkly ring on that finger. (Since then, though, Lopez has posted other photos where the ring is nowhere in sight, so it's probably not an engagement ring.)

And based on what Lopez told Apple Music's Beats 1 in April, it sounds like her relationship with Rodriguez is in a good place exactly where it is. According to E! News, she told Beats 1 that she and Rodriguez were "good right now" and that she didn't want to "rush into anything."

They may not be engaged, but their relationship is better than ever. Here are some of the milestones Rodriguez and Lopez have gone through together so far.

2005: They Meet For The First Time Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez and Rodriguez actually met long before they started dating, back when she was still with Marc Anthony. According to E! News, she and Anthony met Rodriguez at a Yankees-Mets game in 2005.

February 2017: They Start Dating Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Reports that J. Lo and A. Rod were dating didn't start until last March. But this past February, Lopez marked her one-year anniversary with Rodriguez during a concert, according to E! News. It looks like the two of them were able to keep their relationship a secret at first, at least for a little while.

May 2017: They Attend The Met Gala Together Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even though they'd been dating for a few months at that point, the Met Gala was the couple's official red carpet debut.

December 2017: They Land A 'Vanity Fair' Cover Together Vanity Fair revealed the photos and story about the couple on Oct. 31, but the feature was part of the December 2017 issue. During the interview, Lopez and Rodriguez talked about their first date — apparently Rodriguez was nervous, which Lopez found "really cute."

February 2018: Lopez Marks Their One-Year Anniversary Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images During a pre-Super Bowl concert in Minneapolis in February, Lopez told the crowd that she and Rodriguez were celebrating one year together. "We've been together for one year today. I don't want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song's for you. I love you," Lopez said at the concert, addressing Rodriguez, according to E! News.

March 2018: Lopez Praises Their Relationship To 'Harper's Bazaar' Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lopez was featured on the cover of Harper's Bazaar, and she talked about what makes her relationship with Rodriguez work during the interview. She told the magazine of their relationship, "It's good, it's healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other's lives in a way that most other people couldn't. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup."

June 2018: They Attend Their Daughters' Dance Recital Alongside Lopez' Ex Marc Anthony arod on Instagram There's clearly no lost love here. With a simple post about their daughters' dance recital, Rodriguez proved that the two of them have the blended-family thing down. The former Yankee posted a photo of himself, Lopez, and Lopez's ex Marc Anthony, the father of Lopez's twins. Co-parenting doesn't have to be difficult, at least not for this family.