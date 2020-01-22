After debuting campaigns with Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan to much fanfare, Coach announced a new face for Spring 2020: Jennifer Lopez. Titled "Originals Go Their Own Way," Lopez's campaign seeks to exemplify authenticity and self-expression — and she embodies that theme perfectly by putting her love for New York City on display.

A Bronx native, Lopez styles a few of Coach’s new accessories with what she calls "street edge," mixing the colorful leather handbags with black sweatshirts and trench coats. She teamed a Coach Courier bag with a green puff sleeve chiffon dress and a Hutton bag with a burgundy dress. In one of her most-talked-about looks, she tied three Rambler bags around her neck while sporting a Barbra Streisand sweatshirt.

Upon seeing JLo's new ads, the OG A Star Is Born actress had the best response. Streisand reposted the photo on Instagram, writing "Hi J Lo— nice to see you wearing my face." Naturally, Lopez responded saying "You know you're my idol," topping off the note with a heart emoji.

“I have a unique history with Coach that dates back to ‘All I Have,’” Lopez said in a press release. “It is a brand that embodies the essence of being born and bred in New York and I, of course, deeply relate to that. In all it creates, Coach promotes individuality and optimism in its style as well as a sense of authenticity and inclusion. Like me, we’re both New York originals, who create a unique mix of high-fashion with street edge.”

To capture the spirit of NYC, Lopez posed at several local landmarks, including the Edge at Hudson Yards; the High Line, where Coach held its Spring show; and Simone Leigh's "Brick House” sculpture featuring a Black woman with braids. The campaign was photographed by Juergen Teller, who also shot the fashion house's holiday ads.

JLo's ad reflects the brand's new direction, as they continue to embrace a younger, cooler aesthetic under the leadership of Creative Director Stuart Vevers. That shift is palpable in their new ad campaigns — with ambassadors like Michael B. Jordan, Selena Gomez, and Megan Thee Stallion — as well as their designs. If Lopez's vibrant ode to the city is any indication of what's to come, we can't wait to see Coach's Fall 2020 collection hit the runway at NYFW next month.