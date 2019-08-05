Supernatural may be coming to an end with Season 15, but it's not quite time for fans to start mourning the loss of the Winchester brothers just yet. While speaking about the upcoming final season at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Sunday, Aug. 4, Jensen Ackles teased a Supernatural revival ahead of Season 15, telling fans that Sam and Dean's journey will "never be over."

After the long-running show's producer, Andrew Dabb, told reporters that the final episodes will offer a "true ending" to Supernatural fans, Ackles explained that it doesn't mean that Season 15 is the last anyone will see of the Winchester brothers. "I think they'll continue to move forward, but this is just a long journey that I don't think is ever going to be over," he said, according to E! News. "I think we're just going to go away for a while. How long? I don't know."

Of course, Ackles made it clear that there's no spinoff, revival, or reboot in the works just yet, but he did tease that he would be open to playing Dean Winchester again in the future. "Look I'm not ever ready to close doors or burn bridges, I think that's foolish," he explained. "Am I saying that there's something in the works? No. Am I saying that I'd be open having a conversation about this in the future? What's the harm in that?"

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Ackles admitted that he hasn't gotten tired of playing the same character over the past decade, the actor confessed that the decision to bring Supernatural to an end came from everyone's desire to ensure the Winchesters and their fellow demon hunters don't outstay their welcome. "I love these characters. It hasn't grown old, that's not why we're entering the final season, but I certainly don't want it to grow old," Ackles told reporters. "This is a very special thing to me and I wanted to end in a way that does justice to what we've built in the last 14 and a half years."

That being said, Ackles is well aware of the fact that not everyone will be pleased with the series finale, noting that "you just can't" please all of the fans. "I think the majority of the fans, the people that have been with us through this journey, this is certainly going to feel right and it's going to feel good and it should for a lot of people."

Back in March, Ackles teased that Season 15 of Supernatural would be the biggest yet, sharing a photo on Instagram from behind-the-scenes on a zombie-filled episode. "Just celebrating another wrapped season with a few friends. Thanks to all the ghosts, ghouls, vamps, werewolves, and all other things that go bump in the night. You make coming to work a beautiful thing," Ackles wrote after filming wrapped on Season 14.

He continued, "Thanks to our amazing crew...to @jaredpadalecki @misha @alex8calvert @markrosspelle and the rest of the #spnfamily. Let’s all enjoy the break...because next year we go BIG!!! REAL BIG!!!"

While it's never easy to say goodbye to characters as beloved as the Winchester brothers, at least Supernatural fans can take comfort in the fact that the final season of the beloved show will be bigger, creepier and scarier than ever. And if they don't enjoy the finale, well, Ackles has already stated that he's interested in a future revival.