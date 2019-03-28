The penultimate season of Supernatural is a wrap, and Dean Winchester is already gearing up for the 15th and final season. (Ugh, the news still stings.) In an Instagram post that went up on Wednesday, Jensen Ackles teased Supernatural’s final season, promising fans that the series' last hurrah will “go BIG!!! REAL BIG!!!” After the show wrapped filming on the 14th season this week, Ackles shared a behind-the-scenes photo he took with some of his Supernatural colleagues, writing,

“Just celebrating another wrapped season with a few friends. Thanks to all the ghosts, ghouls, vamps, werewolves, and all other things that go bump in the night. You make coming to work a beautiful thing. Thanks to our amazing crew...to @jaredpadalecki @misha @alex8calvert @markrosspelle and the rest of the #spnfamily. Let’s all enjoy the break...because next year we go BIG!!! REAL BIG!!!"

The 14th season of Supernatural premiered on Oct. 11, 2018, and the season finale is set to air on April 25. And after that, there will be a hiatus. And when that hiatus is over, the 15th season of Supernatural will begin. And it will be big. Real big. And when the 15th season of Supernatural ends, Supernatural will be over once and for all.

Ackels's on-screen brother also posted a little something about wrapping on the second to last season of Supernatural. After Season 14 wrapped on Wednesday, Padalecki posted a very cute behind-the-scenes picture of his daughter assisting with his makeup. In the caption, the actor who has been playing Sam Winchester for a decade and a half wrote,

"That’s a #Season14 #Supernatural wrap for Sam Winchester. Had a little extra make-up help from my baby girl today. If only she knew that SHE'S probably the reason for my wrinkles! As I enter my final hiatus, I feel incredible gratitude for my #SPNFamily. See ya'll soon."

The kid's already got great — nay, supernatural — brush form.

On Friday, March 22, series stars Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins made a very important and bittersweet announcement about the future of Supernatural. In the trio’s video message, Ackles said,

"We just told the crew that though we're very, very excited about moving into our 15th season, it will be our last. Fifteen years of a show that has certainly changed my life, I know it's changed these two guys' lives, and we just wanted you to hear from us that though we’re excited about next year, it will be the finale, the big grand finale of an institution."

There you have it: Supernatural will end after 15 glorious seasons, which is more or less a century in TV years. If you're like, "Hm, I don't know, that feels like hyperbole," please look at this grainy picture of Sam and Dean Winchester that was taken during the show's first season.

Wow, wow, wow. The years sure do fly by when you are watching a show about a pair of brothers who are scooping up ghosts and goblins and ghoulies.