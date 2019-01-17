The ongoing partial government shutdown, the longest shutdown that the government has ever suffered, is causing pain and inconvenience for millions of Americans. Small business owners are missing out on loans, the national parks are closed or dangerously unmanned, and TSA employees are going without paychecks, just to name a few. None of these issues has forced President Donald Trump to reopen the government, though, so Jimmy Kimmel asked Trump to end the shutdown with a different argument in mind. It could be pretty salient for this particular president: Trump hasn't played golf since November.

“I know it doesn’t mean much to Donald Trump that a bunch of Americans are being forced to work without paychecks,” Kimmel said on Wednesday night, which as he pointed out was the 26th day of the government shutdown. “But I know what does matter to you. I know what you care about down to the bottom of your Kentucky-fried little heart. And that is golf.”

And while it is now the 27th day of the shutdown, it's the 53rd day since Trump played a round of golf, according to a report from NBC News. As of his last trip to the links on Nov. 25, Trump had played golf 167 times in the first two years of his presidency, according to Golf News Net.

As of that last outing in November, Trump had spent at least part of almost a quarter of his days in office at one of his own golf properties, as Golf News Net noted. Soon after the shutdown began, though, Trump promised his supporters that he would be working steadily to fix the situation.

“When our beautiful country’s national security is at stake, I will NEVER take a vacation," he wrote in a campaign email, according to NBC News.

As Kimmel pointed out, though, reopening the government could free him from the confines of the White House and his various official trips.

