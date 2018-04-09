On his show last Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel mocked Melania Trump's accent, and now some outraged viewers are trying to get him kicked off the air. A recently launched online petition calling for a boycott of Jimmy Kimmel Live has reached more than 150,000 signatures so far. The group behind the petition plans on sending it to “the front door of Disney/ABC Studios."

“We may not get him kicked off the air,” the petition states. “But we can send a message that these attacks on our First Lady will NOT be tolerated!”

The "attacks" they're referring to are jokes Kimmel made about Melania's Slovenian accent when she was reading a children's book to a group of kids during the White House Easter event. Kimmel played the clip of Melania and then made fun of the way the First Lady pronounced certain words, including "this and that." He then turned to his sidekick, Mexican-American performer Guillermo Rodriguez, and said, "You realize what this means? You could be First Lady of the United States."

His comments did not sit well with some viewers, and Fox News' Sean Hannity had a lot to say on his show of Kimmel's jokes. "This is brutal, liberal Jim Kimmel making fun of the First Lady of the United States and her involvement in the White House Easter egg roll, even her accent," he said. "Jimmy, you're a despicable disgrace."

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Kimmel responded to Hannity’s remarks on his show last week, including when he called him an “ass clown” for mocking Melania, who speaks five languages. "How many do you speak?" Hannity asked. "I speak six languages," Kimmel joked in his monologue. "I do not speak 'ass clown' though." He added, “What even is an ass clown?"

He went on to mock the Fox News host for having "ass clown" on the brain. "Why is Sean Hannity openly fantasizing about clowns in the ass?" Kimmel asked. "Is that your thing at night when you have your pants down? At 2 a.m., you’ve got your laptop open to Breitbart, you sneak down to your den to hump a pillow from the Ivanka Trump collection, quietly so your wife doesn’t wake up and force you to go to church?"

More to come ...