Jennifer Lopez and Shakira delivered the moves, the glamour, and the hits during their Super Bowl Halftime Show, but what fans didn't see was the camaraderie the two shared after the broadcast cut to commercial. J.Lo and Shakira had an adorable Halftime Show moment right after they slayed the Super Bowl stage on Sunday, Feb. 2. And viewers at home had no idea — until now, that is.

A video posted by Twitter user @DiegMoreno shows J.Lo and Shakira hugging on stage, after performing their electrifying finale, as the cameras stopped rolling but the fireworks around them went on. Once they were done gawking at the adoring stadium crowd around them, J.Lo sweetly slapped Shaki on her sparkly fringed derriere before they joined in a swift high-five and pulled into a huge victory hug. Someone pass me the tissues!

As their platform rose back down, the two superstars kept on talking and embraced in another loving hug before departing the stage. Oh, to be a fly in the stadium during that sweet moment.

Despite having never worked with each other prior to the big game, both superstars were clearly excited to be collaborating on what would be one of the biggest performances of their careers. Before the big show on Sunday, J.Lo posted a photo on Instagram of her and Shakira from rehearsals and shared how excited she was to perform with her. "So excited to share the stage with you tonight @Shakira!," she wrote. "Let’s show the world what two little Latin girls can do."

After the show, Shaki posted her own sweet sentiments about J.Lo on Instagram, sharing a photo of their finale moment. "Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer!," she said. In another post, she wrote about how important the Halftime Show was to her, especially given that it marked her 43rd birthday. "The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for," she wrote. "We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!"

J.Lo also took to Instagram to thank her team and the show's guest stars Bad Bunny and J Balvin for their work to make the spectacle possible. "Puerto Rico y Colombia muy en alto hoy," she wrote, referencing the home countries of all the performers on stage. Hopefully they got some post-show hugs in too.