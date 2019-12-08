J.Lo's 'SNL' Monologue Included An Appearance From *That* Versace Dress

In addition to her latest gig hosting for SNL, Jennifer Lopez has had a landmark year. In addition to starring in Hustlers, getting engaged, and turning 50, she also walked the runway in that iconic green Versace dress — 20 years after she'd worn it the first time. The "Jenny from the Block" singer listed these accomplishments and more while hosting the Dec. 7 episode of SNL — a speech which ended with J.Lo wearing the Versace dress, causing the crowd to go wild.

In February 2000, J.Lo first wore the slinky green Versace dress to the Grammys. It was a slinky, jungle-print number with a gigantic plunge below the wearer's navel. It was an outfit so dramatic that it actually helped invent Google Images. "At the time, [Lopez's dress] was the most popular search query we had ever seen, but we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted," former Google CEO Eric Schmidt wrote in a 2015 blog post, per WWD. "J­.Lo wearing that dress, Google Image Search was born." Yes, it was that good of an outfit, and, much like Tiffany Haddish's Alexander McQueen dress, Lopez is still milking that Versace gown for all its worth (which is valued at anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000, per Billboard).

But as the SNL Twitter account pointed out, this is actually the second time J.Lo has worn it on the show. While hosting in February 2001, she performed her SNL monologue wearing a light blue bathrobe. At the end of her speech, Lopez removed it, revealing the plunging green dress underneath. The crowd, of course, went nuts, since it had only been a year since her Grammys reveal.

Likewise, J.Lo fans were ecstatic that she'd reprised her outfit again (which she did dramatically surrounded by the Rockettes, because why not? 'Tis the season!). Indeed, J.Lo bringing back her dress felt like the icing on top of such a momentous year for her. The Versace is just her version of a victory lap.

Before her outfit change, J.Lo made the point that age is whatever you make of it. "The best is yet to come," she said, her voice appearing to break just a bit. "People try to write you off, you know — it's all B.S. None of us have a shelf life." And Lopez is certainly living proof of that.