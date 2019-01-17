As many know, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn like to keep their relationship private. But, that doesn't necessarily mean that they keep things on the more extreme side of privacy or anything, according to the Mary, Queen of Scots actor. According to E! News, Alwyn opened up about his relationship with Swift, and he's clearing up a common misconception about their love story.

In an interview with Mr. Porter's The Journal, published recently, Alwyn opened up about everything from his movie career to his personal life. Of course, that includes Swift. Without naming his girlfriend directly, the Favourite actor has something interesting to say when asked about the seemingly very private nature of their relationship in comparison to other public celebrity relationships. He told the publication:

“I don’t think more than anyone else. I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I? And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private’. Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal.”

He makes a good point. While Alwyn and Swift tend to keep their relationship under wraps, that doesn't mean that it's overly so. If they want to keep their private life exactly that — private — then that is completely their, very natural and normal, prerogative.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alwyn and Swift have been a bit more public when it comes to their relationship recently though, such as during the 2019 Golden Globes, in which they were spotted attending many after-parties together, per E! News. But, those recent outings don't necessarily mean that you'll be seeing too many PDA moments between the two in the future. After all, the actor has opened up in the past about his desire to keep his romantic relationship with the singer to himself.

In an interview with Esquire, published in December 2018, Alwyn was asked about his dating life with Swift and whether he seeks out any advice on his romance. He said,

"I didn't seek out advice on that. Because I know what I feel about it. I think there's a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don't want to and shouldn't have to."

The actor also commented on the relationship in an interview with British Vogue in September 2018, which marked the first time he acknowledged his high-profile relationship. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he told the publication, “I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just based on the pair's social media behavior, it's clear that they don't want to put any kind of major, public focus on their romance. Other than one Instagram post from the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer about her boyfriend's movie, The Favourite, in November, the two have shied away from featuring each other on their social media accounts. And, of course, the couple, who has reportedly been dating since 2016, have rarely been photographed out together in public, save for a few occasions.

As Alwyn has said on multiple occasions, he and Swift tend to keep their relationship private, which is completely understandable. But, make no mistake, as the actor also noted recently, their desire for privacy isn't exactly out of the norm.